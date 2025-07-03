Several Atlanta Falcons Make ESPN's List of Best NFL Draft Picks of All Time
ESPN's Benjamin Solak recently completed the Herculean task of choosing the best pick for every slot in NFL Draft history. Meaning, who was the best No. 1 overall pick? Who was the best No. 2 overall pick, etc.
With 262 best-ever picks up and down the draft, Atlanta Falcons were well represented with a stroll down memory lane, including Deion Sanders, who was the No. 5 overall pick in an iconic 1989 NFL Draft.
"It's a loaded fifth pick (Junior Seau, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jalen Ramsey, and Ja'Marr Chase), but Sanders gets the nod for his unique place as a two-way player (not to mention his two rings -- one of which came in his Defensive Player of the Year season -- and his six first-team All-Pro appearances)," Solak wrote of Sanders.
The 1989 draft had four Hall of Famers in the first five picks. Troy Aikman to the Cowboys, Tony Mandarich to the Packers, Barry Sanders to the Lions, Derrick Thomas to the Chiefs, and Sanders to the Falcons.
The next Falcons draft pick on the list won't bring up as many fond memories. Brett Favre makes the list in the No. 33 spot. Hindsight grades the Falcons harshly on this one, But they got a good return in a trade (a 1992 1st-roundd pick), and by Favre's own admission, he was immature and partied his way out of Atlanta.
Still, that 1992 first-round pick ended up being Southern Miss running back Tony Smith with the 19th overall pick in an overall lackluster draft. 1992 didn't produce a single Hall of Famer. The Colts had the first and second picks in the draft and went with defensive tackle Steve Emtman and edge rusher Quentin Coryatt. They combined for 16.5 sacks in 132 games.
Tony Smith? He had 343 yards from scrimmage as a rookie and never touched the ball again in the NFL. He makes the list of the top 5 draft busts of all time for the Falcons.
Gen X and older fans will fondly remember the No. 79 overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft. William Andrews makes ESPN's list as a player who saw some early success for the Falcons, before the dark ages known as the 80's set in.
Andrews had 1,764 yards from scrimmage in 1980 as the Falcons went 12-4. Unfortunately, Atlanta wouldn't see a winning season again until the 90s despite Andrews's monster season of 2,036 scrimmage yards in 1981.
Another Falcons quarterback makes the list at No. 90. Matt Schaub was selected by Atlanta in 2004 and carved out a good career for himself. He was an excellent backup and sometimes starter for the Falcons, and Atlanta spun the No. 90 overall pick into two second-round picks in a trade with Houston.
When thinking of best draft values of all time for the Falcons, Grady Jarrett immediately springs to mind. Jarrett was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of Clemson in 2015, and he makes the list as the best No. 137 selection.
Atlanta has back-to-back selections at No. 236 and No. 237 with safety Tom Pridemore (1978) and center Todd McClure (1999). Solak includes an incredible factoid about Pridemore as part of his research for his list.
"I know times were different, but when Pridemore was playing in the 1980s for the Falcons, he was also a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. Again, while playing in Atlanta, he was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates," emphasized Solak.
Going through the list of best players at every pick in NFL History was a fun read, but it can also be a frustrating exercise for Falcons fans. The hindsight drafting of who could have been will cause some gnashed teeth - yes, the Falcons really selected Jammi German over Hines Ward (No. 92 on the list),
Pro Football Reference is an excellent source to stir the debate. They list every Atlanta Falcons pick along with their stats. Should Julio Jones have been over Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Walter Jones at No. 6?
How about Jeff Van Note at No. 262 over Brock Purdy? Yeah, I'd take that one.
But overall, this was an excellent piece of work from Solak and a pleasant stroll down memory lane.