4 Cornerbacks Atlanta Falcons Should Target In NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons know who their top cornerback is. Finding one to start across from him is the real question heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Outside of former All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell, Atlanta’s No. 2 cornerback spot became a revolving door. Former starter Mike Hughes missed five games due to injury, and frankly, Hughes is better served as a third corner.

Through Week 10, the Falcons were actually allowing the fewest passing yards in the NFL. However, that may have had more to do with arguably the NFL's best safety tandem in Jessie Bates III and rookie Xavier Watts and a franchise record number of sacks (57).

Atlanta needs to draft an NFL-ready cornerback to push Hughes for the No. 2 spot. That could make more experienced, battle-tested prospects a better fit than some of the more physically intriguing but raw options in the class.

Falcons on SI takes a look at four cornerbacks that Atlanta could target in different areas of the upcoming draft.

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana)

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds impressed during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 42.5 vertical leap. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Miami native plays like an unleashed pit bull at the cornerback position, approaching matchups with an intensity that suggests he can’t even comprehend why a receiver would challenge him. The size limitations are apparent at 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds, but they also give him the leverage to barrel into a receiver’s chest at the line and shock them before they even get into their route.

His measurements may create a natural inclination to project him as a nickel, but Ponds actually spent more than 85% of his snaps on the boundary last season while earning First-Team All-America honors on a national championship team. Last season, he recorded 60 tackles and an interception while breaking up 10 passes.

His physical shortcomings have forced him to become a technician. If you pay close attention to Ponds pre-snap, you’ll see his head scanning the field more than anybody else’s, diagnosing alignments and movements to get a head start well before he even gets into his backpedal.

While it didn’t go as well for him this season, Ponds previously held Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith to just one catch for nine yards on three targets during Smith’s First-Team All-American campaign in 2024. With high-end production against top talent throughout his collegiate career, the Indiana product is the best bet to quickly slide in as Atlanta’s No. 2 corner.

Chris Johnson (San Diego State)

San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson ran 4.40 and posted a 38" vertical at the NFL Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From a fundamental perspective, the reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year might be the most polished defensive back in the 2026 NFL Draft. Last season, Johnson recored 48 tackles and four interceptions while finishing with the third-highest coverage grade among all FBS cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

His ability to play with such confidence and conviction comes from being so technically sound. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound cornerback does a strong job identifying indicators from receivers running at full speed, whether it’s raising their chest before a break or throwing down a hand before coming to a stop, then quickly sticking his foot in the ground to get out of his backpedal and make a play on the ball.

His strong anticipation and reaction time pairs well with strong hand placement to allow him to undercut in-breaking routes. When playing off and operating in quarters, he manages to sit on the short routes while still rarely being caught sleeping and popping a quick hip flip to run down anybody on a deeper route.

Bigger than Ponds, Johnson brings technique and physical traits that should quickly transfer over to the professional ranks, making him an appealing option for a position room that immediately needs a reliable contributor.

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin)

Stephen F. Austin defensive back Charles Demmings is a top FCS prospect in the upcoming draft | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK



When you’re watching a player from a smaller school, its important to distinguish who is getting by off just superior talent verse who is pairing that with polished technique and football IQ to actually be viewed as a viable pro.

Demmings fits the bill of a future contributor at the NFL level. As a clearly superior athlete, he still manages to avoid falling into the trap of being over aggressive and using his 6-foot-3 wingspan as a tool rather than a crutch. Rather than lunging and grabbing throughout the route, he mirrors receivers throughout the way before sticking a paw out last second to disrupt the pass.

The Stephen F. Austin product would do his best work as an outside corner in a zone-heavy scheme. His long arms and fluid hips allow him to disrupt routes early, while his 4.4 speed gives him the chance to be a bit more patient and sit on routes. Last season, he made 18 tackles while snagging four interceptions.

If you’re still not sold on him as a prospect, this quote might do it.

"When I line up against a receiver, I'm okay with that being the last thing I ever do on this earth, man. I'm okay with being in cleats and being in a helmet," Demmings said. "That's my last wardrobe choice, because that's where God put me."

Keith Abney II (Arizona State)

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II measured 5'10 and 187 pounds with 30" arms at the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In a crowded cornerback class, Abney II has flown a bit under the radar as a former starter on a College Football Playoff team with the experience to slide in as a contributor. Technically sound against both the pass and the run, Abney II is another relatively undersized defender whose blend of athleticism and competitiveness helps offset his lack of size.

Last season, he was a First Team All Big-12 selection after totaling 44 tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass deflections. While he primarily played on the boundary, he showed versatility throughout his career and also took 163 snaps between slot corner and the box.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound corner has some of the best ball skills in the draft. It’s not just throwing your hands up. It’s timing the jump properly, squaring your hips in front of the receiver, and identifying the ball’s highest point before attacking it. His background as a receiver hints that he has it down to a science.

He missed just two tackles last season while racking up 39 total stops. There’s a difference between a corner who isn’t afraid to tackle and one who takes pride in it, and Abney II is the latter.