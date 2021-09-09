Super Bowl Path: Atlanta Falcons What to Watch

The 2021-22 NFL season is here. Which team will hoist Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Right now is that wonderfully optimistic time in the NFL when every team has a fresh slate.

There will undoubtedly be surprises on the road to Super Bowl LVI ... but which team will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 13, 2022, at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their defense of the Super Bowl LV title while quarterback Tom Brady begins his 21st NFL season.

After a rough 2020 season that culminated with a 4-12 record and a last-place finish in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons are looking to rebound and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Falcons have appeared in two Super Bowls; the first during the 1998 season where they lost to the Denver Broncos and most recently, a 34–28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

The 2021 season can be a bright one for the Falcons as first-year head coach Arthur Smith takes over. Atlanta currently is tied with the Chicago Bears for the 22nd-best odds (+6000) in the league to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. NFL.com broke down the fifty-six things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVI and there is one note on the Falcons (plus one we think should be included):

1. How badly do quarterback Matt Ryan and coach Arthur Smith miss Julio Jones?

For Atlanta, life without receiver Julio Jones begins. Quarterback Matt Ryan won’t have Jones, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans, to rely on for the first time in more than a decade.

Atlanta's offensive firepower still remains with key additions. The Falcons signed running back Mike Davis, who carried 165 times for 642 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Carolina Panthers as Christian McCaffrey's stand-in. Add in star receiver Calvin Ridley, reliable second option Russell Gage and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Which brings us to our next question...

2. As the highest tight end ever drafted, what impact will Pitts make in his rookie campaign?

Atlanta selected Pitts fourth overall in April and some analysts have called him the best tight-end prospect they had ever scouted. Pitts is 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds with sub 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash. In eight games last season for the Gators, Pitts totaled 43 receptions for 770 yards with 12 touchdowns.

A big football question for the entire league: Will the 17th game lead to pronounced load management for some players?

Also, a rule change to note - Per the NFL's new jersey number guidelines, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs and linebackers can all now wear single-digit numbers.

COVID-19 will undoubtedly have an effect on this season. Fans are back in stadiums. Stars are returning from injuries. What storylines are you excited to follow during this season?

