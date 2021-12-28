Falcons New Depth Chart: The COVID Surprises

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Falcons New Depth Chart: The COVID Changes & Surprises

    The Atlanta Falcons depth chart undergoes upheaval after several players moved to reserve/COVID-19 list.
    The Atlanta Falcons have been relatively unaffected by the COVID-19 protocols this season and have missed only a few key players for games. That, though, could change for the Falcons trip to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

    This week, five players were moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, and it has caused a bigger shakeup in the Atlanta Falcons depth chart than usual.

    Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe missed last week with a foot injury, and now is in danger of missing this week's game against the Buffalo Bills having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Christian Blake was a question to even make the Falcons squad this summer, and he's been elevated to at starting spot opposite Russell Gage. Olamide Zaccheaus is listed as the backup to Gage, but in reality, he gets the snaps of a second starting wide receiver. Both Gage and Zaccheaus saw 40 of 46 offensive snaps last week against the Lions.

    Despite being listed as the starter, Blake isn't likely to see more snaps than Gage and Zaccheaus. Tight end Hayden Hurst is the more likely candidate to see more action after he had 22 snaps last week.

    Linebackers Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters as well as defensive linemen Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison have joined Sharpe on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Rookie Ta'Quon Graham moved up to take Davison's starting spot and Anthony Rush moved up from third team to second team at nose guard. Graham and Rush saw 32 and 21 snaps respectively at nose guard against the Lions.

    Linebacker Daren Bates was also added as second-team linebacker after being activated from injured reserve.

    The Falcons open as massive 14.5-point underdogs to the Bills this week. A road trip to Buffalo in January was never going to look like a win on the Falcons' schedule, but the hit they've taken to their depth on defense won't help.

    The Falcons hope to come home from Buffalo healthy before closing out their season against the New Orleans Saints and a possible sweep of their division rival.

    Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

    OFFENSE

    WR
    Christian Blake

    TE
    Kyle Pitts
    Lee Smith

    LT
    Jake Matthews
    Jason Spriggs

    LG
    Jalen Mayfield
    Josh Andrews

    C
    Matt Hennessy
    Drew Dalman

    RG
    Chris Lindstrom
    Drew Dalman

    RT
    Kaleb McGary
    Colby Gossett

    TE/FB
    Hayden Hurst
    Keith Smith

    WR
    Russell Gage
    Olamide Zaccheaus
    Frank Darby

    RB
    Mike Davis
    Cordarrelle Patterson
    Qadree Ollison

    QB
    Matt Ryan
    Josh Rosen
    Feleipe Franks

    DEFENSE

    DL
    Grady Jarrett

    DL
    Ta'Quon Graham
    Anthony Rush

    DL
    Jonathan Bullard
    Mike Pennel
    John Cominsky

    OLB
    Dante Fowler Jr.

    LB
    Deion Jones
    Mykal Walker

    LB
    Foyesade Oluokun
    Daren Bates

    OLB
    Steven Means
    Adetokunbo Ogundeji

    CB
    A.J. Terrell
    Darren Hall

    S
    Jaylinn Hawkins
    Shawn Williams

    S
    Duron Harmon
    Richie Grant

    CB
    Fabian Moreau
    Avery Williams
    Kendall Sheffield

