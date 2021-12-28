Falcons New Depth Chart: The COVID Surprises

The Atlanta Falcons have been relatively unaffected by the COVID-19 protocols this season and have missed only a few key players for games. That, though, could change for the Falcons trip to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

This week, five players were moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, and it has caused a bigger shakeup in the Atlanta Falcons depth chart than usual.

Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe missed last week with a foot injury, and now is in danger of missing this week's game against the Buffalo Bills having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Christian Blake was a question to even make the Falcons squad this summer, and he's been elevated to at starting spot opposite Russell Gage. Olamide Zaccheaus is listed as the backup to Gage, but in reality, he gets the snaps of a second starting wide receiver. Both Gage and Zaccheaus saw 40 of 46 offensive snaps last week against the Lions.

Despite being listed as the starter, Blake isn't likely to see more snaps than Gage and Zaccheaus. Tight end Hayden Hurst is the more likely candidate to see more action after he had 22 snaps last week.

Linebackers Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters as well as defensive linemen Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison have joined Sharpe on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rookie Ta'Quon Graham moved up to take Davison's starting spot and Anthony Rush moved up from third team to second team at nose guard. Graham and Rush saw 32 and 21 snaps respectively at nose guard against the Lions.

Linebacker Daren Bates was also added as second-team linebacker after being activated from injured reserve.

The Falcons open as massive 14.5-point underdogs to the Bills this week. A road trip to Buffalo in January was never going to look like a win on the Falcons' schedule, but the hit they've taken to their depth on defense won't help.

The Falcons hope to come home from Buffalo healthy before closing out their season against the New Orleans Saints and a possible sweep of their division rival.

Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

OFFENSE

WR

Christian Blake

TE

Kyle Pitts

Lee Smith

LT

Jake Matthews

Jason Spriggs

LG

Jalen Mayfield

Josh Andrews

C

Matt Hennessy

Drew Dalman

RG

Chris Lindstrom

Drew Dalman

RT

Kaleb McGary

Colby Gossett

TE/FB

Hayden Hurst

Keith Smith

WR

Russell Gage

Olamide Zaccheaus

Frank Darby

RB

Mike Davis

Cordarrelle Patterson

Qadree Ollison

QB

Matt Ryan

Josh Rosen

Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL

Grady Jarrett

DL

Ta'Quon Graham

Anthony Rush

DL

Jonathan Bullard

Mike Pennel

John Cominsky

OLB

Dante Fowler Jr.

LB

Deion Jones

Mykal Walker

LB

Foyesade Oluokun

Daren Bates

OLB

Steven Means

Adetokunbo Ogundeji

CB

A.J. Terrell

Darren Hall

S

Jaylinn Hawkins

Shawn Williams

S

Duron Harmon

Richie Grant

CB

Fabian Moreau

Avery Williams

Kendall Sheffield