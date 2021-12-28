Falcons New Depth Chart: The COVID Surprises

Falcons New Depth Chart: The COVID Changes & Surprises
The Atlanta Falcons have been relatively unaffected by the COVID-19 protocols this season and have missed only a few key players for games. That, though, could change for the Falcons trip to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
This week, five players were moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, and it has caused a bigger shakeup in the Atlanta Falcons depth chart than usual.
Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe missed last week with a foot injury, and now is in danger of missing this week's game against the Buffalo Bills having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Christian Blake was a question to even make the Falcons squad this summer, and he's been elevated to at starting spot opposite Russell Gage. Olamide Zaccheaus is listed as the backup to Gage, but in reality, he gets the snaps of a second starting wide receiver. Both Gage and Zaccheaus saw 40 of 46 offensive snaps last week against the Lions.
Despite being listed as the starter, Blake isn't likely to see more snaps than Gage and Zaccheaus. Tight end Hayden Hurst is the more likely candidate to see more action after he had 22 snaps last week.
Linebackers Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters as well as defensive linemen Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison have joined Sharpe on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Rookie Ta'Quon Graham moved up to take Davison's starting spot and Anthony Rush moved up from third team to second team at nose guard. Graham and Rush saw 32 and 21 snaps respectively at nose guard against the Lions.
Linebacker Daren Bates was also added as second-team linebacker after being activated from injured reserve.
The Falcons open as massive 14.5-point underdogs to the Bills this week. A road trip to Buffalo in January was never going to look like a win on the Falcons' schedule, but the hit they've taken to their depth on defense won't help.
The Falcons hope to come home from Buffalo healthy before closing out their season against the New Orleans Saints and a possible sweep of their division rival.
OFFENSE
WR
Christian Blake
TE
Kyle Pitts
Lee Smith
Falcons New Depth Chart: The COVID Surprises
The Atlanta Falcons depth chart undergoes upheaval after several players moved to reserve/COVID-19 list.
Falcons Thriving In Close Games Under Arthur Smith
All seven of Atlanta's victories are in one-possession games
Who Should Falcons Draft With 10th Pick?
Early look at options for Atlanta in 2022 Draft
LT
Jake Matthews
Jason Spriggs
LG
Jalen Mayfield
Josh Andrews
C
Matt Hennessy
Drew Dalman
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Drew Dalman
RT
Kaleb McGary
Colby Gossett
TE/FB
Hayden Hurst
Keith Smith
WR
Russell Gage
Olamide Zaccheaus
Frank Darby
RB
Mike Davis
Cordarrelle Patterson
Qadree Ollison
QB
Matt Ryan
Josh Rosen
Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DL
Grady Jarrett
DL
Ta'Quon Graham
Anthony Rush
DL
Jonathan Bullard
Mike Pennel
John Cominsky
OLB
Dante Fowler Jr.
LB
Deion Jones
Mykal Walker
LB
Foyesade Oluokun
Daren Bates
OLB
Steven Means
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB
A.J. Terrell
Darren Hall
S
Jaylinn Hawkins
Shawn Williams
S
Duron Harmon
Richie Grant
CB
Fabian Moreau
Avery Williams
Kendall Sheffield