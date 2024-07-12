Was Kyle Pitts Snubbed by ESPN Tight End Rankings?
The Atlanta Falcons fourth-year tight end has displayed talent since his impressive rookie season, during which he accomplished a feat only one other player did in NFL history at the position.
However, after two-sub-par seasons, Pitts is on the outside looking in of ESPN's top-10 rankings. Jeremy Fowler conducted and annual poll of personnel across the league, and the shine has come off Pitts's star. Here is the breakdown of who made it over the Atlanta standout.
- Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs
- George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers
- Mark Andrews – Baltimore Ravens
- Sam LaPorta – Detroit Lions
- T.J. Hockenson – Minnesota Vikings
- David Njoku – Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Goedert – Philadelphia Eagles
- Dalton Kincaid – Buffalo Bills
- Evan Engram – Jacksonville Jaguars
- Dalton Schultz – Houston Texans
Despite not making the list, Pitts was deemed with an ‘honorable mention’ label per Jeremy Fowler.
“Pitts's production has fallen off with a combined 81 catches for 1,023 yards since 2022. Couple that with the six career touchdowns, and Pitts hasn't validated his billing as a No. 4 overall pick in 2021 despite a 1,000-yard rookie season," wrote Fowler.
"Coming out, this guy's a monster in the passing game," an NFC exec said told Fowler. "First year, Oh my God, he's still a problem. But that [knee] injury he had; he just doesn't look right. People talk about how they use him, but he doesn't look like the same guy."
While Pitts has been plagued by an MCL injury in the same knee for the past two seasons, a complete tear may have been the best thing that happened to make a full recovery to 100 percent. At just 23 years old, there is still plenty of potential in Pitts despite a dip in production the past two years with inconsistent quarterback play and a lingering injury.
Most recently, the Falcons tight end has been seen working out with former Falcon receiver Calvin Ridley, amongst a few other notable NFL athletes.
Overall, the 6-6 240-pound tight end looks healthy for the first time since his rookie season; combine that with Kirk Cousins at the helm, and he could very well have a season at a tight end similar or greater to his rookie season.
The ‘Unicorn’ may not get the proper recognition from ESPN right now. But, by the end of the 2024 season – his ceiling could take him into the top five of his position with the stars aligning in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s offense.