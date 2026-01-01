Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Takes Home Conference Honor

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the NFL on Wednesday.

Robinson had yet another stellar game on Monday Night against the Los Angeles Rams as he helped lead the Falcons to a 27-24 victory. The star back recorded over 200 yards of total offense, 229 to be exact, and two scores, one on the ground and one through the air. Of those 229 yards, 195 came on the ground, including a career-long 93-yard house call with time winding down in the second quarter.

BIJAN ROBINSON 93 YARDS!



LARvsATL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/OTqGarUX9F — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

Not only was it the longest rush of the 2025 season, but it’s also the longest touchdown run in Atlanta Falcons franchise history. On that play, Robinson passed Christian McCaffrey for the most career scrimmage yards of any player under the age of 24.

On Robinson’s next touch, he broke a run for 31 yards, setting a new Falcons’ franchise record for scrimmage yards in a single season.

Head coach Raheem Morris didn’t even wait till the end of the game to praise his star running back.

“Bijan’s the best player in football,” Morris said at halftime.

This is Robinson’s second Offensive Player of the Week award, earning the award after his Week 6 performance against the Buffalo Bills, once again on a Monday Night. Robinson had 238 yards from scrimmage that game, his most in a game ever.

Robinson is one of only two players in NFL history to amass 200 or more yards in back-to-back Monday Night games, with the only other player to achieve this feat being Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Robinson leads the league in yards from scrimmage this season with 2,255, nearly 200 more than second-place Christian McCaffrey with 2,069 yards. He would need 255 yards in the Falcons' final game of the season against the New Orleans Saints to set the NFL record in yards from scrimmage in a season.

With 138 yards in the final game of the season, Robinson would pass McCaffrey’s total for the third-most yards from scrimmage in a single season in NFL history, and would have the most of any active player in a season.

Robinson has been one of the best players in the NFL this season and adds another accolade to his collection. Whether or not Robinson reaches the record-breaking marks in Week 18, it does not undersell the amazing season he’s been having. He’s taken the league by storm and proven he’s one of the best, if not the best, running backs in the game right now.

More From Atlanta Falcons on SI