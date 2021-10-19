Will Falcons Have to Deal With Saints WR Thomas' Comeback?

Ridley is back. Meanwhile, in the NFC South, another huge wideout weapon is lurking.

The Atlanta Falcons have their own concerns, of course - a losing record and plans to get their own superstar receiver, Calvin Ridley, back on the field this Sunday in an NFL Week 7 matchup with Miami.

Meanwhile, in the NFC South, another huge wideout weapon is lurking.

Maybe in time to oppose the Falcons on Nov. 7?

The New Orleans Saints are 3-2 and Atlanta is 2-3, both trailing the 5-1 Bucs in the division. Ridley missed the Falcons' last game, the win over the Jets in London, for personal reasons.

Ridley is back now.

But Michael Thomas, the Saints' All-Pro pass-catcher, is not.

Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the start of the season, due to an ankle surgery - the timing of which created conflict inside the organization.

How soon is Thomas back?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Saints, who like the Falcons were on bye this past weekend, don’t anticipate getting Thomas back on the field this month.

“I’m told that [Michael Thomas] is still expected to be a couple weeks away,” Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon. “So that quick infusion of offense for the New Orleans Saints doesn’t sound like it’s coming this week or next week.”

The Falcons recognize all-too-well what Michael Thomas can do. But the Saints recognize what he cannot do, which is get on the field. It was Week 1 of the 2020 season when he first injured his ankle, and the issues continue.

Thomas was the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He's an incredible weapon. And while the Falcons obviously don't root for a foe's injury or illness ... well, Atlanta can use all the breaks that come its way. And in the NFC South, this would represent that.