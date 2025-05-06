Falcons Turned to Blueprint From Familiar Source for 2025 Draft: Insider
The Atlanta Falcons received criticism for their approach to the 2025 NFL Draft. The approach included sacrificing future draft assets to trade up twice to land two potential edge rushers and two defensive backs with their first four picks.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Tuesday it was an approach that the Falcons copied from the Los Angeles Rams.
"Before the draft, Atlanta looked at what the Rams did in 2024 to restock the defense that Raheem Morris had just left behind in L.A. as a model, with GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay landing Jared Verse in the first round, Braden Fiske in the second round, and safety Kam Kinchens in the third round," wrote Breer.
"Similarly, the Falcons wanted to come away with two players for their front, plus a nickel or safety, over the draft’s first two days. And it’s one reason why it was so important for the Falcons, if they were going to trade away their second-round pick in the move up to get James Pearce Jr., that they wound up with a Friday pick in return.
"The Rams obliged in the Falcons’ move back into the first round, sending them the 101st pick, which, interestingly, they were given for hiring Morris away from them in January 2024."
With two first-round picks, Atlanta selected Georgia's Jalon Walker and Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.
Walker is expected to fill a variety of roles, but first and foremost, he could provide a pass-rushing presence. Meanwhile, Pearce will most certainly compete to start along the edge for the Atlanta defense this fall.
The Falcons moved back up from No. 101 to No. 96 to select safety Xavier Watts. The team then grabbed cornerback Billy Bowman Jr., who could compete for snaps at nickel cornerback.
The Rams didn't acquire a second first-round pick in 2024. But Los Angeles did trade a future second-round pick to move up in the 2024 second round to secure Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
Atlanta was more aggressive, giving up a 2026 first-rounder, ironically, to the Rams, in order to land Pearce. But if the Falcons' 2025 draft formula yields similar results as Los Angeles' 2024 plan did, the Falcons will find the future draft capital sacrifices worth it.
Statistically, the Rams defense was mostly middle of the road in 2024. But the Los Angeles defense greatly improved behind its 2024 rookie class last fall and helped the team rebound from a 1-4 start.
Then in the playoffs, the Rams held a top 12 offense in yards and points during the regular season to only nine points and 269 yards.