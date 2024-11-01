Falcons 'Have Little Choice' as NFL Trade Deadline Approaches
It's rare for an NFL organization to face a situation so black and white. There are usually pros and cons to every decision a team makes.
According to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, though, things are rather simple for the Falcons as they approach Week 9.
"They really have little choice but to be all-in in 2024," Gagnon wrote. "Gotta beat the dysfunctional Cowboys in Week 9 and then go get pass-rushing help to gear up for a second-half run against a soft schedule."
Apparently, it matters little to Gagnon that the Falcons only possess four 2025 draft picks or that they gave up a third-rounder already this year for edge rusher Matthew Judon. Only two of Atlanta's draft selections next year are in the top 120 picks.
The "con" with another trade before the Nov. 5 deadline for Atlanta is the Falcons would very likely need to give up more of their 2025 draft capital.
But Gagnon's argument makes sense. If the Falcons beat the Dallas Cowboys, they will improve to 6-3 and hold at least a one-game lead in the NFC South. They also own the tiebreaker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Falcons are in prime position to host a playoff game for the first time since the NFC championship game that propelled them into the Super Bowl in January 2017. And, the Falcons are in this position largely because of the arrival of 36-year-old quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Atlanta could hold onto its 2025 draft capital and try to find edge rushing help through the draft. That's a better long-term play.
But even if the organization managed to do that, which it hasn't in years (the Falcons have missed on an impressive number of mid-round defensive linemen in recent drafts), that won't help the team this season.
Now, an all-in move for the Falcons would be to give up their first-round pick for an edge rusher. It's unclear if Gagnon meant the team should make that kind of blockbuster move. It's also not clear an edge rusher that would warrant giving up a first-rounder is actually available on the trade market.
But with a great chance to win the NFC South and go on a playoff run this season, in Gagnon's mind, the Falcons should have no qualms about sacrificing more draft capital to help this year's roster.