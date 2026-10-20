3 Things Atlanta Falcons Must Fix to Turn Their Season Around

The Atlanta Falcons are running out of room for error after dropping back-to-back games, including Sunday's 31- 23 loss to the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

At 2-4, Atlanta still has time to get its season back on track, but the team must address several issues before its playoff hopes begin to slip away.

Here are three things the Falcons must fix to turn their season around.

1. Get Off to Faster Starts Offensively

The Falcons cannot continue putting themselves in early holes and expecting to rally in the second half.

Against Chicago, Atlanta fell behind 14- 0 before the Falcons even had a first down. The deficit eventually grew to 31-7 late in the third quarter before the Falcons mounted a fourth-quarter comeback that ultimately fell short.

Michael Penix Jr. finished the game completing 19 of 33 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes went to Kyle Pitts Sr., but much of that production came after Atlanta had already put itself in a difficult position. He was 9 of 20 for 47 yards when the Falcons were behind 31-7.

The numbers show that the Falcons have the offensive talent to move the football. Through six games, Atlanta has recorded 2,066 total yards, including 897 rushing yards. The team is averaging approximately 149.3 rushing yards per game, giving it a strong foundation to build around.

The problem is turning that production into consistent scoring before games get out of hand. This team is built to run the ball and then work big plays off play-action. That doesn't work when the team is chasing a lead.

Atlanta must establish Bijan Robinson early, use play action to create opportunities downfield and avoid becoming too predictable when trailing. A balanced offense would also help take pressure off Penix and keep opposing defenses from focusing exclusively on the passing game.

If the Falcons can start faster and sustain drives throughout all four quarters, they will give themselves a much better chance to finish close games.

2. Eliminate Turnovers and Costly Mistakes

The Falcons cannot afford to keep giving opponents extra opportunities, especially when they are already struggling to find consistency. They are 31st in the NFL in turnover differential at -7.

Atlanta's biggest problem against Chicago was that it had to overcome mistakes while chasing a significant deficit. The Bears capitalized on their opportunities, while a late fumble by Penix Jr. helped Chicago close the door on Atlanta's comeback attempt.

Quarterback decision making must improve, but the responsibility does not fall on Penix alone. The entire offense must protect the football, while special teams must avoid mistakes that give opposing offenses favorable field position.

The Falcons also need to become more disciplined in critical situations. Penalties, missed assignments and turnovers can erase otherwise productive drives and put additional pressure on the defense.

3. Improve Pass Defense and Prevent Explosive Starts

Atlanta's defense has shown flashes of potential, particularly against the run, but the secondary must do a better job of slowing down opposing quarterbacks.

The Falcons entered their Week 6 matchup against Chicago allowing approximately 80.2 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the NFL at the time. That strength should give Atlanta a foundation to build upon, but the defense must also find ways to disrupt opposing passing attacks.

The Bears exposed that weakness on Sunday.

Caleb Williams completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in his return from a hamstring injury. He completed his first 12 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, helping Chicago establish a 14 point lead before Atlanta could respond.

Allowing a quarterback to complete 83.3 percent of his passes is not a sustainable formula for winning football games.

Atlanta needs to generate more pressure, tighten its coverage, and force opposing quarterbacks into difficult decisions. The pass rush has shown promise, with defensive end Cam Thomas recording 11 quarterback hits and two sacks through the Bears game. The Falcons need that pressure to translate into disrupted drives, sacks, and turnovers.

The secondary must also communicate better and prevent easy completions early in games. Forcing opponents into third-and-long situations would allow the pass rush to attack more aggressively.

James Pearce Jr.'s impending return will help the pass rush, and the secondary should get a boost from the return of A.J. Terrell and CJ Henderson.

What's Next?

The Falcons are 2-4, but their season is not over. Atlanta has produced 897 rushing yards through six games and shown that it can score in bunches, including 45 points against New Orleans and 35 against Green Bay.

The challenge now is consistency. The Falcons must start games with urgency, stop giving away possessions and prevent opposing quarterbacks from getting comfortable early.

Their next opportunity comes Sunday, October 25, against the San Francisco 49ers, who enter undefeated at 6-0. It will be a significant test for a Falcons team that needs a response after two consecutive losses.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!