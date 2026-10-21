A.J. Terrell Jr. Takes Major Step Toward Return to Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are potentially getting a major boost to their secondary, as cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. will practice Wednesday after spending the previous four games on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Terrell suffered the injury early in Atlanta's Week 2 loss to the Carolina Panthers, forcing him to miss several games during a critical stretch of the season. His return to practice gives the Falcons hope that one of their top defensive players could be available for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Terrell's return to practice also opens a 21-day window for Atlanta to activate him to its 53-man roster. The Falcons must make that move before the window expires. Otherwise, Terrell will revert to injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

Getting Terrell back would be a significant development for an Atlanta defense that has dealt with multiple injuries in its secondary over the past several weeks.

Falcons Dealing With Multiple Cornerback Injuries

In Terrell's absence, C.J. Henderson stepped into the starting lineup at outside cornerback opposite Mike Hughes. Henderson provided Atlanta with another option on the outside before suffering his own groin injury in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

With Henderson unavailable for the Falcons' Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears, rookie Avieon Terrell, A.J.'s brother, stepped into a starting role at outside cornerback. Billy Bowman Jr. handled slot cornerback responsibilities.

However, Bowman exited the loss to Chicago early with an injury, leaving his availability for Week 7 uncertain. His status will be worth monitoring throughout the week as Atlanta prepares for a difficult matchup against San Francisco.

The injuries have forced the Falcons to adjust their secondary and rely on younger players to handle expanded responsibilities. Terrell's return would provide valuable experience and stability to a defensive backfield that has been forced to navigate several personnel changes.

A.J. Terrell's Potential Return Comes at the Right Time

The timing of Terrell's return to practice could not be much better for Atlanta. The Falcons are preparing to face an undefeated San Francisco team that presents a significant challenge on both sides of the ball.

Terrell has established himself as one of Atlanta's most important defensive players, and his presence would give the coaching staff another experienced option to deploy against the 49ers' passing attack.

Still, Wednesday's practice is only the first step toward a potential return. The Falcons will need to evaluate how Terrell responds as he works his way back from the groin injury before determining whether he is ready to play.

For now, the Falcons will continue monitoring the health of their defensive backs while hoping Terrell's return marks the beginning of a healthier stretch for the unit.

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