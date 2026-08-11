Atlanta Falcons Bolster Running Back Room With Veteran Signing

Before the Atlanta Falcons begin their preseason this Friday at home, the franchise has made a late addition to their running back room on Monday evening.

Atlanta added sixth-year tailback Trey Sermon to its roster, most recently coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers for only one season. Sermon will look to make a name for himself on his fifth team since being drafted in 2021.

The report was announced by the franchise’s senior reporter, Tori McElhaney, to begin the week.

Falcons signed veteran free-agent running back Trey Sermon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2026

Atlanta’s offense gains a piece who returns to his home state of Georgia while looking to bring back the player of old from his college days. Selected in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers, Sermon wasn’t able to create a role while battling injuries that led to his exit.

After the 2021 season, the running back bounced around to the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, most recently playing for the latter despite not finishing with any statistics.

Sermon was a highly touted prospect coming out of Ohio State in his senior season, seeing time at Oklahoma from 2019-20. From his time as a Buckeye, he ended up bursting onto the scene with a 331-yard rushing performance in the 2020 Big 10 Championship, the most in an FBS championship and the program’s history.

He returns to the Peach State, joining a running back room that will be obviously headlined by third-year star Bijan Robinson. With the departure of Tyler Allgeier to the Arizona Cardinals, the spot to complement Robinson is up for grabs, and Sermon will look to take advantage of that with preseason reps.

Atlanta added Brian Robinson Jr. to help aid the effort, with Tyler Goodson, Nathan Carter and Cash Jones adding value behind them in the running backs room. Sermon will look to slot himself into the 53-man roster that will be cut at the end of the summer.

Sermon recorded 134 carries for 505 yards and three rushing touchdowns in his five seasons in the NFL, also having 138 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air. He’s started in five games across his 46 contests of his professional career.

Over the next four weeks, the journeyman will look to stand out throughout the Falcons’ four-game preseason slate that kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend. While both Robinsons will bring the most production on the ground next season, another solid tailback would only help Atlanta’s offense during the year.

The Falcons kick off against Denver at 7 p.m. on Friday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN Unlimited.

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