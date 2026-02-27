Atlanta Falcons Fire Assistant Coach Before He Even Begins, per Report

The Atlanta Falcons hired former Michigan Wolverines and UConn Huskies defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis two weeks ago, and they have already been forced to make a move.

Serious sexual assault allegations surfaced from Darko State News (Warning: Graphic Content in the Link) on X Thursday night. The Falcons released a statement on Friday saying they were aware of the allegations.

It didn't take long for them to act. The Falcons fired Lewis Friday afternoon, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafalo.

The Falcons hoped Lewis would support for defensive line coach Nate Ollie. The Falcons will be looking to replicate a breakout season where they broke the franchise record for sacks in a single season with several young faces on the defensive line.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Atlanta's rush defense that finished No. 24 in run defense, allowing 126.2 yards per game, and expected points added per rush (+0.01).

Lewis, 32, made the jump to the NFL from the college football ranks just about a month after the assistant coach took his position with the Huskies. He was originally hired as the defensive line coach of UConn back in January, following new head coach Jason Candle from the Toledo Rockets.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

However, his career in coaching has taken a serious hit, and if even some of the allegations turn out to be true, Lewis could face significant jail time.

It's the second time in recent weeks the Falcons have found themselves in the news for the wrong reasons. Rookie phenom James Pearce Jr. was arrested earlier this month and slapped with five felony counts for a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA star Rickea Jackson.

The Falcons have a large contingent at the NFL Combine, which includes interviews with prospects. Background checks will take on an even greater importance this season as new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham attempt to rebuild the Falcons into a playoff team.

Atlanta currently has five picks going into the NFL Draft, but Cunningham and Stefanski have both said they're hoping to have more when Atlanta is on the clock in April. The contact period for free agency begins March 9th at Noon. The falcons were relatively quiet last year as they had little cash to spend, but the should be more active this spring.