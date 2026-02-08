Falcons DE James Pearce Arrested After Domestic Dispute, Police Chase

According to Miami's WPLG news, Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. was arrested Saturday in Florida on charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren.

Pearce was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle following a chaotic police chase in Doral, Florida, a community located in the northwest part of Miami-Dade county.

Officers were reportedly first sent from Doral Police Department headquarters after reports of a dispute between a man and a woman. Police said the Falcons rookie fled the scene before crashing at Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street, where he was taken into custody.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez confirmed to WPLG that the woman involved in the dispute was WNBA star Rickea Jackson, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks.

In a post made by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Pearce Jr. appears to be arrested by Doral police officers.

Video of what appears to be the arrest: https://t.co/dGZJWmk0wX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2026

The former first-round pick was a candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after finishing his first season with 10.5 sacks while helping the Falcons end the year with a franchise record 57 sacks.

The Tennessee product finished the season with 26 total tackles, 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble. His best game of the season came on Oct.23 against the Miami Dolphins, when he finished with four combined tackles and two sacks. He also finished with a pair of sacks against the New Orleans Saints on Jan.4, when he totaled two sacks and three total tackles.

During the season, former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was complimentary of the rookie pass-rusher that helped revitalize the team's once stagnant unit.

“We love James Pearce. He’s done a great job of providing us a lot of relief with some of our pass rush this year,” Morris said.

After a dominant career with the Volunteers, Atlanta traded a 2026 first-round pick as well as a 2025 third and 2025 seventh in order to trade up to the 26th overall pick and select Pearce Jr.

Through three seasons at Tennessee, the 6-foot-5 and 243 pounder totaled 71 tackles, 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception while earning First-team All-SEC honors in 2023 and 2024. His best collegiate season came in 2023, when he tied for the SEC lead with ten sacks while totaling 14.5 tackles-for-loss, 28 tackles and an interception return for 52 yards.

