Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Mailbag: Could the Falcons Trade Kyle Pitts for Picks?

The NFL Draft is coming up this week, and as the Atlanta Falcons hit this crucial period, it is a perfect time to open up the mailbag to readers and see what is on fans’ minds. Falcons OnSI opened it up on social media to hear, and we answered some of those pressing questions.

Do you have a question? Send it to Garrett Chapman , and you might get featured in our next mailbag!

@ScottBooth-h2b on YouTube: Obviously the board dictates action, but if you had good options at DT, OT, CB and WR all there at 48 which direction do you go? I know Scott will say if you've got options trade back. But what if you had to choose?

Barring an unbelievable value for a player, the Falcons' first choice should be to trade back. They need picks badly, and the more they can recoup, the better.

Assuming they make the selection, I think that defensive tackle is the best choice for them. It is my biggest need for them, but Ian Cunningham has said several times that he is in the market for the best player available – that might end up being a cornerback or linebacker. Wide receiver is as big a need as any they have, but there is more value for them later in the middle rounds of the class.

@Trenton-r-houston: Corner back being the only position not addressed in recent years why is edge or tackle being projected we’ve spent 4/5 maybe even 6 picks on edge over the Fontenot time . Getting repetitive.

The game starts in the trenches, and for all they have invested in the front seven, it doesn’t mean much if they leave in free agency (Arnold Ebiketie, Ta’Quon Graham) or can’t stay on the field (Bralen Trice and potentially James Pearce Jr.). The only player that re-signed is DeAngelo Malone, but he does not make many contributions on defense and was cross-training as a linebacker.

And while Jeff Ulbrich did not really play a style that necessitates a traditional nose, they don’t have one if they needed it. Ruke Orhorhoro was listed as the “nose tackle,” but that did not suit him, especially in run fits. Speaking of which, the Falcons finished No. 27 in the NFL in expected points added per rush (+0.01). With the Falcons trading for Maason Smith on Friday, the future of the position becomes a little less clear. Smith is a larger defender, and Ian Cunningham may have seen something in him that suggests they might wait a bit before investing early at the position on day two.

Despite the addition, they still need reinforcements, and badly.

@RobbyRed1126 on YouTube: Would you want to trade Pitts for a late 2nd if possible? Or are you rolling with him for one more year?

I would agree to a second-round pick from the jump. That sort of value would be outstanding for a tight end without any team control beyond this season. A third is probably a more likely price for a team to pay, and I would also gladly take that. Anything less than that, and I would likely roll the dice with him again in 2026 to see if you could get him on a long-term deal or make a move at the deadline (assuming they really do want to trade him).

@Dawgs1988 on YouTube: Why does everyone want to trade Pitts so bad?

It’s less about wanting to trade Kyle Pitts and more about ensuring the Falcons get some value for him beyond 2026. There are a handful of scenarios at play here.

First , he could play really well and price himself out of a Falcons contract.

, he could play really well and price himself out of a Falcons contract. Second , he could play really well, and the Falcons will sign him to a large deal when they already need to pay Drake London and Bijan Robinson (which would push those combined contracts to at least $70-75 million).

, he could play really well, and the Falcons will sign him to a large deal when they already need to pay Drake London and Bijan Robinson (which would push those combined contracts to at least $70-75 million). Third, he underperforms again. Meanwhile, the Falcons are left paying $15 million for him, and he walks away with Atlanta getting nothing in return.

Is it a bit pessimistic? Sure. Kevin Stefanski could also be the secret to unlocking the consistency from him, with 2025 becoming the new norm. The reality is that a large portion of his production came after London was injured. There is a chance we do not see that again, and trading him now might just be the best way for the Falcons to capitalize on his value.

@David-t8i63 on YouTube: How's Jack Nelson's development going?

Jack Nelson was a developmental piece that the Falcons drafted last spring in the seventh round, and he is the often forgotton about member of that outstanding defensive draft class. He played in 10 games last season, but got only four snaps on offense. The vast majority of those (45) snaps came on special teams.

He is a functional athlete who will get the opportunity to compete for the swing tackle role this summer during training camp, but he will have a tough road ahead to make the roster. The Falcons have been scouting tackle prospects this spring, and several competitors are in front of him already. Jawaan Taylor is the presumed starter, and Storm Norton is set to make his return from a leg injury. Michael Jerrell is still on the roster, and Nelson will be competing with (and potentially a draftee) for a roster spot.

Do you have a question? Send it to Garrett Chapman , and you might get featured in our next mailbag!

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