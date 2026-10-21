Falcons Bijan Robinson Shares What He Learned From 49ers Christian McCaffrey

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has embraced his role as the centerpiece of Atlanta's offense, and his respect for San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey stems partly from their similar responsibilities.

The Falcons face the undefeated 49ers on Sunday, giving Robinson an opportunity to compete against a running back he spent a month working out with during the summer of 2025. Both players are trusted to carry the football, contribute as receivers and handle significant responsibilities within their respective offenses.

Robinson recently offered insight into his willingness to shoulder a heavy workload when discussing how he plays Madden.

"I play Madden how I would run the football in real life," Robinson said. "And people don't like playing Madden against me just because I'm gonna run it like 50 times. But it's just, you just can't stop it in the game."

While Robinson's actual workload depends on Atlanta's offensive game plan, this shows his confidence in carrying the ball repeatedly. Through six games in the 2026 season, Robinson has recorded 111 carries for 641 rushing yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. He has also caught 20 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

His ability to contribute in multiple phases gives Atlanta flexibility in how it uses him. Whether running between the tackles, creating explosive plays outside or catching passes, Robinson remains a central component of the Falcons' offensive identity.

Robinson and McCaffrey Share Similar Responsibilities

McCaffrey fills a comparable role in San Francisco, where his versatility allows the 49ers to keep him involved throughout games.

Through six games in 2026, McCaffrey has recorded 77 carries for 350 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He has also caught 28 passes for 190 yards, demonstrating his importance as both a runner and a receiving option.

Robinson has generated more rushing yards, while McCaffrey has scored more frequently. Both players give their teams versatile weapons capable of challenging defenses in different ways.

Robinson's willingness to embrace a heavy workload mirrors the importance McCaffrey holds within San Francisco's offense. Their ability to handle repeated touches while remaining dangerous in the passing game makes them difficult players to account for over four quarters.

Summer Workouts Helped Robinson Learn From McCaffrey

Robinson spent a month working out with McCaffrey in California during the summer of 2025, allowing the two running backs to exchange knowledge and observe each other's preparation.

"He's very detailed in his work ethic and probably how he goes about his business," Robinson said to Terrin Waack.

"He's the ultimate competitor. You see he likes to be in the game as much as possible to make an impact as much as possible," Robinson added.

Robinson also praised McCaffrey's recovery routine, highlighting the importance of taking care of his body while preparing for the demands of an NFL season.

That lesson becomes especially relevant when considering the responsibilities both players carry for their teams. Maintaining effectiveness while handling substantial workloads requires preparation and consistency throughout the season.

Falcons Need Robinson to Remain a Focal Point

Atlanta will need Robinson to be productive against a San Francisco team that has won every game entering the matchup. Establishing the run and finding ways to involve Robinson as a receiver could help the Falcons control the tempo.

Robinson understands the challenge ahead and emphasized the importance of execution.

"We have to match the urgency and we have to, for one play at a time, play at the highest level," Robinson said.

Against McCaffrey and the 49ers, Robinson will have an opportunity to demonstrate why he is such an important part of Atlanta's plans while facing a player whose preparation and competitive mentality he admires.

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