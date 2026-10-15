Falcons Legend Grady Jarrett Opens Up On Returning Home as a Chicago Bear

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett went to high school roughly 25 miles east of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and spent 10 productive years with the Falcons.

He made two Pro Bowls, and probably would have made more if it weren't for the Falcons tax of playing his last seven years on a team with a losing record. His dad, Jessie Tuggle, is in the Falcons Ring of Honor, and is generally considered one of the greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time.

By all accounts, Jarrett is Falcons royalty.

He was released by the Falcons at the opening of free agency in 2025 and was quickly scooped up by the Chicago Bears with a massive three-year contract that included $28.5 million of guaranteed money.

Jarrett only started four games last year, appearing in 14, but he's started all five of the Bears' games this season and is on track to start this week in his first return home to face the Atlanta Falcons.

"I mean, everybody kind of knows what that means to me," Jarrett said of the trip to Atlanta this week.

However, Jarrett is about business this week after the Bears were blown out by the Packers.

"But at the end of the day, I think the most thing I'm excited about is going out here competing, getting back on the right track, and, doing what we need to do," Jarrett said.

Jarrett also knows from experience how many Bears fans have fled the Chicago area and migrated south. They'll be heard on Sunday.

"It's gonna be a heck of a crowd out there," Jarrett said. "I think the Bears fans are gonna show up big time. I think they're excited to see us get back on the right track, and, we need to go out there and do what we need to do."

Jarrett was asked if he would take any time to soak in the nostalgia of being back in Atlanta, but he's content with his time with the Falcons and is looking forward, not back.

"My time in Atlanta was well served, 10 years, a lot of success, and struggles, but I mean I gave it its due time and respect. I think all my focus is here right now, doing what I need to do, and getting This team back on the right track," Jarrett said.

That doesn't mean Jarrett won't be happy to be home and see some familiar faces.

"I definitely think it's special; anytime I go back and play in the stadium like that and around those fans that I've been around for so long, I definitely got to acknowledge how special that is to me and and it means a lot, but I don't think there's much need for me to take a big reflection day and hit my knee and and think about this and that.

"I mean, I'm grateful to God to have me where I am right now, take me through everything I can, been through there, to make me who I am, to be the best me for this team here now, and, I acknowledge that, but the the main focus is getting this team on the right track back in the winning column, and going out out there and competing our tails off."

After watching Grady Jarrett do just that for a decade, Atlanta Falcons fans expect nothing less from a player whose jersey could one day be in the rafters alongside his dad's.

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