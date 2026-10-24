The Atlanta Falcons announced several roster moves Saturday ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including activating cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. from injured reserve, signing defensive end Drake Jackson, and placing offensive tackle Michael Jerrell on injured reserve for a bicep injury.

Terrell has missed the last four weeks with a groin injury suffered in Week 2. The veteran cornerback practiced throughout the week after opening his 21-day return window Wednesday. With his activation to the active roster, Terrell will not carry an injury designation and is expected to play Sunday.

Atlanta also added Jackson to the active roster, adding depth to its defensive line ahead of a matchup against a San Francisco offense ranked No. 3 in scoring and No. 9 in total offense. Jackson gives the Falcons another option along the defensive front as they look to pressure the quarterback and slow down the 49ers' passing attack.

The Falcons placed Jerrell on injured reserve with a biceps injury, adding to an offensive line already dealing with personnel concerns. Atlanta also ruled out wide receiver Beaux Collins, who is recovering from a hip injury, and offensive tackle Cameron Williams, who has an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Atlanta used standard practice squad elevations on running back Khalil Herbert and linebacker Brian Asamoah.

Herbert's elevation adds running back depth as the Falcons manage injuries after losing Brian Robinson Jr. to a hamstring ailment that will keep him out Sunday. Asamoah's elevation gives Atlanta another linebacker option as the team prepares for San Francisco without Divine Deablo.

Defensive back Avieon Terrell is also dealing with a back injury and an illness. His status remains questionable for Sunday's game, leaving the Falcons waiting for further clarity on his availability.

The roster adjustments come as Atlanta looks to improve on both sides of the ball against a difficult opponent. The Falcons rank 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, surrendering 252 yards per game, making the older Terrell's return particularly valuable for the secondary.

While Terrell's activation is the headline move, Atlanta will also rely on its newly available depth pieces to help navigate injuries and prepare for a critical Week 7 matchup. The Falcons will look to make the most of their roster changes when they host the 49ers on Sunday.

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