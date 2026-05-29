Falcons' Mike Hughes Opens Up On Avieon Terrell Draft Pick

FLOWERY BRANCH – Competition is at the core of what the NFL is all about. Players come and go, but that constant fight is what makes this league what it is.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes is no stranger to that harsh reality. He was the high pick to the Vikings in 2018, joining a room filled with veterans where he was the rookie added to take their jobs. Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were two solid players for Minnesota, with Rhodes fresh off an All-Pro season and Waynes having put together a strong year as a CB2.

Despite that fact, the Vikings still added competition to the room.

In April, the now-veteran cornerback found himself on the other side of that equation. The Falcons used their No. 48 pick on Avieon Terrell, but Hughes is taking it all in stride.

“I viewed it as something good,” Hughes said Wednesday during Falcons OTAs. “I see a lot of things on the internet, hear a lot of things, but drafting Terrell’s little brother, that was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen – in a good way. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment for those guys, and I was more than happy.

“All that does is bring competition into the room, and it makes everybody better.”

That added competition is coming into the room after Hughes’ 2025 struggles. He was hit by injuries and was picked on in coverage, allowing 40 receptions (71 targets) for 524 yards and four touchdowns in just 12 games – his per-game totals swelled from 2.0 receptions for 21.0 yards allowed per game in 2024 to 3.3 receptions for 43.6 yards per game in 2025.

Additionally, his late-season injury (along with the loss of Billy Bowman Jr. in the nickel) exposed a glaring lack of quality in the secondary. The lack of depth became a major offseason priority for general manager Ian Cunningham.

Terrell will come in and offer starting-caliber play on both the inside and outside, but that could come at the expense of Hughes. The veteran has held onto that starting role throughout OTAs. Hughes will likely carry it through training camp and into the regular season, but Terrell will continue to push him.

Hughes is entering his fourth season as a Falcon, but only the first where his defensive coordinator will return for a second season. He has a new head coach, but not much has changed schematically for the secondary. They have added “a couple of tweaks,” but the continuity has allowed him to focus on the mental side of the game.

Hughes spent the offseason studying the ways offenses attacked Atlanta’s secondary last year, hoping a healthier season and a more refined understanding of opposing concepts can help him return to the form that earned him an extension after his strong 2024.

Even though the rookie is gunning for his job, Hughes said he would mentor Terrell throughout this process. He understands exactly what the rookie is trying to accomplish this summer because, years ago in Minnesota, he was that young player trying to do the very same thing.

“I’m never taking any of these moments for granted,” Hughes said. “It’s cool to see the young guys come in and [us] trying to mentor them into what they should expect for playing in this league.

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