Falcons Trade with Chicago Bears Shakes Up 53-Man Roster Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t simply making their final roster cuts on cutdown day. They’re also adding talent.

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons are acquiring Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter in exchange for cornerback Clark Phillips II and a fifth-round pick.

The move comes as Atlanta works to finalize its 53-man roster and adds another young, talented player to a defensive front that has dealt with its share of injuries throughout training camp and the preseason.

One of those injuries has been to defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand, who has missed time during camp. With Hand’s availability becoming something the Falcons have had to monitor, adding another experienced interior defensive lineman gives Atlanta valuable depth heading into the regular season.

Dexter could provide an important insurance option while also potentially earning a significant role in the rotation.

The former second-round pick was selected No. 54 overall by Chicago in 2023 and is coming off a season in which he recorded six sacks. Dexter was also entering the final year of his rookie contract, making this a potentially important season for him as he looks to establish his value ahead of his next contract. He only carries a $1.6 million base salary for 2026.

Dexter finished the 2025 season with a 55.6 overall PFF grade, ranking 77th among 127 defensive interior players. His 42.7 run-defense grade ranked 101st among 130 defensive interior players, but his 70.5 pass-rush grade ranked 29th among 112 defensive interior players.

That ability to generate pressure from the interior is likely a major reason Atlanta was willing to make the move.

Dexter played 773 defensive-line snaps last season, including 471 passing snaps and 302 rushing snaps. His workload shows Chicago trusted him with a significant role, and Atlanta could give him a similar opportunity.

The trade also reunites Dexter with Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham, who was in Chicago’s front office when the Bears selected Dexter in the second round.

Now Cunningham is bringing him to Atlanta.

Dexter will join an interior group that includes Zach Harrison, while providing another option alongside Hand and the rest of Atlanta’s defensive line. His pass-rushing ability could give defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich another way to attack opposing quarterbacks.

For Phillips, the trade ends his time with Atlanta after he entered camp fighting for a roster spot. Phillips was firmly in the competition for a place on the 53-man roster, but Atlanta ultimately decided Dexter was worth giving up a young cornerback and a fifth-round pick to acquire.

On a day when most teams are focused on cutting their rosters down, the Falcons made an aggressive addition.

Atlanta didn’t just make its roster smaller on cutdown day. It made it better at a position where depth has been tested.

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