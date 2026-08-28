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Atlanta Falcons 2026 53-Man Roster Tracker, the Countdown is On

The Atlanta Falcons must trim their 90-man training camp roster to 53 by Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST. Here's a look at the roster and all the news.
Scott Kennedy|
Will the Atlanta Falcons keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster due Sunday at 6:00 p.m.?
Will the Atlanta Falcons keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster due Sunday at 6:00 p.m.? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons carry a 90-man roster during training camp and the preseason, and they must trim the roster to 53 players by Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST by league mandate.

The Falcons have been shuffling their roster during the entirety of training camp, signing players like edge rusher Cameron Sample and Za'Darius Thomas, as well as wide receiver Beaux Collins among others.

Players have one final chance to make an impression tonight when the Falcons take on the Miami Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday evening. It won't take until Sunday evening for news to start breaking that players are being released. Once they clear waivers, they'll be eligible to sign with the 16-man practice squad.

Some moves, like James Pearce Jr. beginning the season on the Reserve/Suspended list are pre-ordained. We've taken a shot at predicting the Falcons' 53-man roster, including players on the bubble. We'll post another one on Saturday after the Dolphins game.

We'll keep the roster count and news for you below as it breaks this weekend.

Atlanta Falcons Current Roster (88)

Quarterback (4)

Active

Cooper Rush

Jack Strand

Michael Penix Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa

Running Back (5)

Active

Bijan Robinson

Brian Robinson Jr.

Cash Jones

Nathan Carter

Tyler Goodson

Wide Receiver (10)

Active

Antwane Wells Jr.

Beaux Collins

Chris Blair

Drake London

Dylan Drummond

Jahan Dotson

Keelan Marion

Olamide Zaccheaus

Vinny Anthony II

Zachariah Branch

Tight End (6)

Active

Austin Hooper

Charlie Woerner

Jack Velling

Joshua Simon

Nick Muse

Kyle Pitts Sr.

Offensive Line (16)

Active

Andrew Stueber

Brandon Walton

Chris Lindstrom

Corey Levin

Ethan Onianwa

Jaeden Roberts

Jake Matthews

James Brockermeyer

Jawaan Taylor

Kam Dewberry

Kyle Hinton

Matthew Bergeron

Michael Jerrell

Riley Mahlman

Ryan Neuzil

Wanya Morris

Defensive Line (10)

Active

Brandon Dorlus

Carlos Allen Jr.

Chris Williams

Da'Shawn Hand

Devonnsha Maxwell

Eric Johnson

LaCale London

Maason Smith

Marlon Tuipulotu

Zach Harrison

Edge Rusher (8)

Active

Azeez Ojulari

Bralen Trice

Cameron Sample

Cameron Thomas

James Pearce Jr.

Keshawn Banks

Samson Ebukam

Za'Darius Smith

Linebacker (8)

Active

Channing Tindall

Christian Harris

Daveren Rayner

Divine Deablo

Harold Perkins Jr.

JD Bertrand

Josh Woods

Kendal Daniels

Cornerback (12)

Active

A.J. Terrell Jr. 

A.J. Woods

Avieon Terrell

C.J. Henderson

Clark Phillips III

Cobee Bryant

Darnay Holmes

Darren Hall

Malcolm DeWalt IV

Mike Ford Jr.

Mike Hughes

Natrone Brooks

Safety (6)

Active

DeMarcco Hellams

Jammie Robinson

Jessie Bates III

Keidron Smith

Sydney Brown

Xavier Watts

Specialists (3)

Active

Nick Folk (K)

Jake Bailey (P)

Liam McCullough (LS)

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Scott Kennedy
SCOTT KENNEDY

Scott is an Atlanta-based sports media professional with stints as Director of Scouting of Scout.com, VP of Content Production at Sports Illustrated, and Managing Editor at CBS Interactive / 247 Sports, among others.

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