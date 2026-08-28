Atlanta Falcons 2026 53-Man Roster Tracker, the Countdown is On
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The Atlanta Falcons carry a 90-man roster during training camp and the preseason, and they must trim the roster to 53 players by Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST by league mandate.
The Falcons have been shuffling their roster during the entirety of training camp, signing players like edge rusher Cameron Sample and Za'Darius Thomas, as well as wide receiver Beaux Collins among others.
Players have one final chance to make an impression tonight when the Falcons take on the Miami Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday evening. It won't take until Sunday evening for news to start breaking that players are being released. Once they clear waivers, they'll be eligible to sign with the 16-man practice squad.
Some moves, like James Pearce Jr. beginning the season on the Reserve/Suspended list are pre-ordained. We've taken a shot at predicting the Falcons' 53-man roster, including players on the bubble. We'll post another one on Saturday after the Dolphins game.
We'll keep the roster count and news for you below as it breaks this weekend.
Atlanta Falcons Current Roster (88)
Quarterback (4)
Active
Cooper Rush
Jack Strand
Michael Penix Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa
Running Back (5)
Active
Bijan Robinson
Brian Robinson Jr.
Cash Jones
Nathan Carter
Tyler Goodson
Wide Receiver (10)
Active
Antwane Wells Jr.
Beaux Collins
Chris Blair
Drake London
Dylan Drummond
Jahan Dotson
Keelan Marion
Olamide Zaccheaus
Vinny Anthony II
Zachariah Branch
Tight End (6)
Active
Austin Hooper
Charlie Woerner
Jack Velling
Joshua Simon
Nick Muse
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Offensive Line (16)
Active
Andrew Stueber
Brandon Walton
Chris Lindstrom
Corey Levin
Ethan Onianwa
Jaeden Roberts
Jake Matthews
James Brockermeyer
Jawaan Taylor
Kam Dewberry
Kyle Hinton
Matthew Bergeron
Michael Jerrell
Riley Mahlman
Ryan Neuzil
Wanya Morris
Defensive Line (10)
Active
Brandon Dorlus
Carlos Allen Jr.
Chris Williams
Da'Shawn Hand
Devonnsha Maxwell
Eric Johnson
LaCale London
Maason Smith
Marlon Tuipulotu
Zach Harrison
Edge Rusher (8)
Active
Azeez Ojulari
Bralen Trice
Cameron Sample
Cameron Thomas
James Pearce Jr.
Keshawn Banks
Samson Ebukam
Za'Darius Smith
Linebacker (8)
Active
Channing Tindall
Christian Harris
Daveren Rayner
Divine Deablo
Harold Perkins Jr.
JD Bertrand
Josh Woods
Kendal Daniels
Cornerback (12)
Active
A.J. Terrell Jr.
A.J. Woods
Avieon Terrell
C.J. Henderson
Clark Phillips III
Cobee Bryant
Darnay Holmes
Darren Hall
Malcolm DeWalt IV
Mike Ford Jr.
Mike Hughes
Natrone Brooks
Safety (6)
Active
DeMarcco Hellams
Jammie Robinson
Jessie Bates III
Keidron Smith
Sydney Brown
Xavier Watts
Specialists (3)
Active
Nick Folk (K)
Jake Bailey (P)
Liam McCullough (LS)
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Scott is an Atlanta-based sports media professional with stints as Director of Scouting of Scout.com, VP of Content Production at Sports Illustrated, and Managing Editor at CBS Interactive / 247 Sports, among others.Follow ScoutKennedy