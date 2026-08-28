Atlanta Falcons 2026 53-Man Roster Tracker, the Countdown is On

The Atlanta Falcons carry a 90-man roster during training camp and the preseason, and they must trim the roster to 53 players by Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST by league mandate.

The Falcons have been shuffling their roster during the entirety of training camp, signing players like edge rusher Cameron Sample and Za'Darius Thomas, as well as wide receiver Beaux Collins among others.

Players have one final chance to make an impression tonight when the Falcons take on the Miami Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday evening. It won't take until Sunday evening for news to start breaking that players are being released. Once they clear waivers, they'll be eligible to sign with the 16-man practice squad.

Some moves, like James Pearce Jr. beginning the season on the Reserve/Suspended list are pre-ordained. We've taken a shot at predicting the Falcons' 53-man roster, including players on the bubble. We'll post another one on Saturday after the Dolphins game.

We'll keep the roster count and news for you below as it breaks this weekend.

Atlanta Falcons Current Roster (88)

Quarterback (4)

Active Cooper Rush Jack Strand Michael Penix Jr. Tua Tagovailoa

Running Back (5)

Active Bijan Robinson Brian Robinson Jr. Cash Jones Nathan Carter Tyler Goodson

Wide Receiver (10)

Active Antwane Wells Jr. Beaux Collins Chris Blair Drake London Dylan Drummond Jahan Dotson Keelan Marion Olamide Zaccheaus Vinny Anthony II Zachariah Branch

Tight End (6)

Active Austin Hooper Charlie Woerner Jack Velling Joshua Simon Nick Muse Kyle Pitts Sr.

Offensive Line (16)

Active Andrew Stueber Brandon Walton

Chris Lindstrom Corey Levin Ethan Onianwa Jaeden Roberts Jake Matthews James Brockermeyer Jawaan Taylor Kam Dewberry Kyle Hinton Matthew Bergeron Michael Jerrell Riley Mahlman Ryan Neuzil Wanya Morris

Defensive Line (10)

Active Brandon Dorlus Carlos Allen Jr. Chris Williams Da'Shawn Hand Devonnsha Maxwell Eric Johnson LaCale London Maason Smith Marlon Tuipulotu Zach Harrison

Edge Rusher (8)

Active Azeez Ojulari Bralen Trice Cameron Sample Cameron Thomas James Pearce Jr. Keshawn Banks Samson Ebukam Za'Darius Smith

Linebacker (8)

Active Channing Tindall Christian Harris Daveren Rayner Divine Deablo Harold Perkins Jr. JD Bertrand Josh Woods Kendal Daniels

Cornerback (12)

Active A.J. Terrell Jr. A.J. Woods Avieon Terrell

C.J. Henderson Clark Phillips III Cobee Bryant Darnay Holmes Darren Hall Malcolm DeWalt IV Mike Ford Jr. Mike Hughes Natrone Brooks

Safety (6)

Active DeMarcco Hellams Jammie Robinson Jessie Bates III Keidron Smith Sydney Brown Xavier Watts

Specialists (3)

Active Nick Folk (K) Jake Bailey (P) Liam McCullough (LS)

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