FalconsSI Predictions Falcons vs. 49ers Week 7: Can Atlanta Finally Win at Home?

The Atlanta Falcons face a difficult challenge in Week 7 as they welcome the undefeated San Francisco 49ers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Atlanta is searching for its first home win of the season, but San Francisco presents a major test for a team still trying to find consistency on both sides of the ball.

Despite the 49ers dealing with injuries, the Falcons will need a complete performance to pull off the upset. Here is how our staff sees Sunday’s matchup playing out.

Garrett Chapman (3-3)

The Falcons are winless at home this season, and they will need to pass a difficult test Sunday to change that trend. The undefeated 49ers have established themselves as one of the league’s top teams, and Atlanta enters the matchup with defensive holes to fill and an offense still searching for consistency.

If Michael Penix Jr. can stay clean in the pocket, the Falcons will have a legitimate chance to compete. However, slowing down George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey will be especially difficult without linebacker Divine Deablo.

San Francisco’s offensive weapons could prove too much for Atlanta’s defense, leading to another disappointing home result for the Falcons.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Falcons 17

Scott Kennedy (3-3):

At first glance, the betting line makes this matchup appear favorable for Atlanta. A 6-0 San Francisco team might be expected to be a bigger favorite, but the 49ers’ extensive injury concerns could be keeping the matchup closer than anticipated.

The Falcons have enough talent to beat any team when they put everything together. The problem is finding that consistency against quality opponents. Atlanta must figure out how to handle opposing pressure, or the 49ers could overwhelm Penix with aggressive blitz packages.

San Francisco is vulnerable because of its injuries, giving Atlanta a puncher’s chance. However, until the Falcons prove they can consistently perform against strong competition, picking them to pull off an upset remains difficult.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Falcons 23

Darius Hayes (3-3):

After Bears fans took over Mercedes-Benz Stadium last week, I expect another takeover from 49ers fans on Sunday. Atlanta should deliver a much better performance, but I still have concerns about whether the offense can do enough to secure a victory.

San Francisco’s injuries will have an impact, but Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey will ultimately be too much for Atlanta’s defense. Meanwhile, the 49ers’ pass rush could make life difficult for Penix, particularly if the Falcons struggle to protect their young quarterback.

I expect Atlanta to keep the game competitive and give its home crowd something to cheer about. However, until the Falcons demonstrate they can finish against a quality opponent, I cannot pick them to get over the hump.

San Francisco escapes with a narrow victory, leaving Atlanta with another frustrating home loss.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Falcons 24

Jerry Jones, Falcons Podcast (3-3)

The 49ers are currently the best team in football in my opinion which makes this a tough matchup for the Falcons.

This would be a lopsided matchup if the 49ers were healthy, but that’s not the case. The 49ers have been led by arguably the best passing attack in the league, but they’ll be without Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. Stopping Georgie Kittle and McCaffrey will still be a tall order, however.

The Falcons offense matches up well against the 49ers defense on paper, especially given that Nick Bosa will be out. The key will be can the Falcons o-line deal with all of the twists and stunts that the 49ers will throw at them, and can they keep Fred Warner from taking over the game.

I have the 49ers winning, but I think the Falcons will keep it close.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Falcons 20

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