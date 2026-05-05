How Many Falcons Rookies Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026 – And Where

The Atlanta Falcons have been very active over the last two weeks, adding several rookies to their roster during the NFL Draft and in the days that followed. With rookie minicamp set to begin on Friday, attention now turns to what sort of role these players could have in 2026.

Falcons OnSI took a look at the players who could have an impact as rookies.

Cornerback Avieon Terrell

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Avieon Terrell is expected to come in and compete with Mike Hughes for the starting position opposite his brother, A.J. Terrell Jr. No matter if he wins that competition or not, the Falcons' first selection in the NFL Draft will play some type of role for the secondary this season.

Terrell has the versatility to play both inside and outside. Should he not win the competition with the established veteran, he could start the season in the nickelback position for the injured Billy Bowman Jr. Once Bowman returns from his Achilles injury, the Falcons will have several options to rotate in their secondary.

The Falcons will have several options for Terrell, but he will find some type of role this season.

Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Terrell, Zachariah Branch will find a place on this team but will have to maneuver past some veterans to get there. The Falcons signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus to be the starters for this season alongside Drake London, so Branch will likely start the season with a limited role.

He should start to phase into an expanded workload as the season goes on, but he will still have plenty of value, even if that doesn’t come on offense.

Branch is an elite returner, and he will find the field immediately in that position. The Falcons have been clamoring for a difference-maker in that role for several years, and he offers them an elite option. His playmaking and speed make him a compelling option for them this season.

Linebacker Kendal Daniels

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kendal Daniels | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kendal Daniels is an interesting player for the Falcons. He is in the exact mold of a player that Jeff Ulbrich loves for his linebackers, and could slot into the rotation early on in his career. The Falcons have a need at the position, having lost Kaden Elliss to the Saints during free agency.

He will compete with Christian Harris and Troy Andersen for the starting role alongside Divine Deablo, but he will have some type of role in this defense next season. Daniels lined up all over the field for the Sooners last season, with snaps coming in the slot, at safety, along the edge, and at linebacker. That versatility will get him snaps.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Harold Perkins is a fascinating player for the Falcons this season. He is undersized but has elite athletic traits that give him potential to make an impact. His body composition will limit his down-to-down contributions, but he should be able to mix in on specialty defensive packages and be a menace on special teams.

Running Back Cash Jones (UDFA)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cash Jones was a third-down back for the Bulldogs last season, but his impact would not come on offense for the Falcons. Instead, he would be an interesting option on special teams, with Jones serving as a gunner last season at Georgia. The road to the roster will remain difficult for him, and he will compete with Tyler Goodson, Carlos Washington, and Nate Carter for a spot.

Tight End Brandon Frazier (UDFA)

Auburn Tigers tight end Brandon Frazier has some blocking upside in the NFL | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon Frazier has a difficult path to the roster, but he could play an important role if he does make it. What he lacks in the passing game, he more than makes up for with his blocking ability and size. He is 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds with 34” arms (think offensive lineman), so he has the perfect body for an H-back/tight end hybrid.

Charlie Woerner occupied that role for the Falcons last season, but the rookie could represent a much more affordable option.

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