Roddy White Stresses What Falcons Need from Michael Penix Jr. to Be Great

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has played like a franchise quarterback for large portions of this season. There's just one problem -- Penix hasn't been on the field enough.

That's what former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White argued when he discussed the status of the organization, especially, the team's quarterback position.

Penix is in his third season with the Falcons. Yet, he's started just 16 games. Penix missed 10 contests in 2025 and the beginning of this season because of a knee injury.

"As far as where our franchise is right now, we do need him to be available each and every week," said White while speaking to SI on Falcons at the the Chase for Business’ Make Your Move Summit in Atlanta this week. "It's been tough to deal with when he's not in there because the game plan, and the team, changes so much.

"Everyone in that locker room trusts and believes in him, and he gives us the best opportunity to win. We love it when he's out there, but he has to be out there to help us win and get some of these W's in these close games that we've been playing up to this point."

The Best Ability Is Availability for Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

Penix's injury past was a storyline for the quarterback before he came to Atlanta. The signal-caller went through multiple knee and shoulder injuries during his extensive college career.

Then, during his first full year as an NFL starter, Penix partially tore his left ACL. The injury sidelined him until Week 3 of this season.

He's started every game since then. So on one hand, the Penix critics about his injury past should be more silent. But in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, Penix exited late in the fourth quarter with a rib injury. Penix missed overtime, which ended in a loss for Atlanta.

"Those are the times that you need your quarterback to come through and make plays for you so you can win those," added White.

The former Falcons wideout used Drake London as an example for how different the Falcons offense is with and without Penix.

When Penix has started this season, London, who White called one of the best receivers in the league, has averaged 40 receiving yards per game. When Penix starts, London is posting 117.5 receiving yards per contest.

Roddy White Navigating His Small Business With Chase Bank

White spoke with media while partnering with Chase Bank to help entrepreneurs in the Southeast this past week. At the summit from Oct. 20-22, small-business owners from the Atlanta area and the surrounding states gathered to network and learn from Chase Bank the best practices for beginning a small business.

The former Falcons receiver is a small business owner himself. He owns a construction company that focuses on building single-family houses, small developments and commercial real estate. The company primarily works in Atlanta but also sometimes in North and South Carolina.

"A lot of us just out here communicating, doing business with each other, learning from each other, helping each other along the way.," said White at the summit. "Chase helps us navigate through the business space, as far as what directions to go in, what people you need to talk to for banking situations and how you can build your business on a week to week, month to month, year to year basis.

"This is an opportunity to also come in and learn from each other and also just communicate within the structure of a business and have fun with each other and learn from each other."

More than 1,000 small-business owners gathered at the summit. All types of different industries were represented.

White started his business after 11 seasons with the Falcons from 2005-15. The receiver registered six consecutive 1,100-yard campaigns from 2007-12. He also earned four straight trips to the Pro Bowl from 2008-11 and made first-team All-Pro in 2010.

White remains the all-time Falcons leader in receiving touchdowns. White is also second on the team's receptions and receiving yards list behind only Julio Jones.

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