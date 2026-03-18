Atlanta Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency Finds Great Value

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are now officially one week into the 2026 NFL offseason after the league started on March 11th. To this point, the Falcons have addressed several needs in free agency, and the focus can begin to align in looking ahead to the Draft.

The franchise will be a bit hamstrung this spring. The Falcons will carry just five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. The regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231, but their new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

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“Smart, tough, physical. We're going to build through the trenches. If you look at all those teams, that's the philosophy. ‘Draft, develop and retain,’ that's going to be our philosophy here, too,” Ian Cunningham said. “You can't have enough draft picks. We did that in Baltimore. You want to retain your own. So that's what we're going to do. Those are common themes that they both had, so we'll bring that here as well.”

The Falcons could always make trades for swings at the plate, but assuming they don’t, Falcons OnSi took a swing at how the draft could unfold now that we have some added free agency context.

2-48 – ZION YOUNG, EDGE, MISSOURI

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Falcons set a new franchise record for team sacks last season, but may be forced to look at life after James Pearce Jr. That reality made the drop of Zion Young (whom Mel Kiper has as a first-round player in his latest mock draft) too much to pass up.

The edge rusher from Missouri had 6.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season, and he is a high-motor player who could bring some intensity to Atlanta. He has average arm length (33”), but outstanding size (6-foot-6, 262 pounds) that could instantly factor into the Falcons’ run-stopping needs while he develops his pass-rushing acumen.

He may not be a direct need, but he is the best player on the board.

3-79 – ANTHONY HILL JR., TEXAS

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill is an outstanding athlete with good size (6-foot-2, 238 pounds) and a lot of off-ball versatility. He can contribute all over the field on all three downs, evidenced by his 70 tackles, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions last season for the Longhorns. His athleticism flashed at the Combine, and the big defender ran a 4.51 forty (1.58 10-yard split) with a 37” vertical and a 10’5” broad.

He projects as an instant-impact rookie who could come in and be a strong rotational player alongside free agency acquisition Christian Harris. Hill’s upside is a Pro Bowl player, and getting him at No. 79 would be an outstanding addition to a budding Falcons defense.

4-114 – ZXAVIAN HARRIS, DL, OLE MISS

Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Zxavian Harris | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Falcons need some big-bodied defensive linemen, and Zxavian Harris has plenty of that. At 6-foot-8, 330 pounds, Harris is one of the biggest and strongest people in this draft class, but he is also a versatile defender who can play everywhere along the defensive line. He is a sneaky good athlete, too, and he blocked six kicks over the course of his career.

Harris could eventually develop into a strong player for the Falcons' defensive line rotation, which needs additional depth despite a few rotational additions during free agency.

6-196 – JOHN MICHAEL GYLLENBORG, TE, WYOMING

Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Gyllenborg is a big-bodied tight end (6-foot-6, 249 pounds) who has the athletic traits to be a solid NFL player. He still has some development to do as a pass catcher, but he did put together a solid 80 catch, 1,023-yard, and seven-touchdown career at Wyoming over 43 games. His athleticism was on display at the Combine, and he flashed some outstanding speed (4.6 forty and 10’8” broad jump).

With three tight ends under contract through the end of next season, Gyllenborg can develop as a rookie and take on a bigger role in 2027.

7-231 – JOHN MICHAEL STURDIVANT, WR, FLORIDA

Florida wideout J Michael Sturdivant | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We waited a lot longer than we wanted to for a wide receiver, but we lucked out with the drop of John Michael Sturdivant. The wideout had a fluctuating four-year career split between Cal (2021-22), UCLA (2023-24), and Florida (2025). He spent the rest of his career chasing a breakout 755-yard, seven-touchdown redshirt-freshman season.

But the traits are worth the selection – 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, with some elite speed (4.4 forty) and jumping ability (39” vertical and 10’11” broad) – but his production has been up and down. He still needs some development to be a consistent contributor at the NFL level, but he is tough across the middle of the field. His size-speed combination means he could project as either an X or Z in the league.

Atlanta Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency | PFF