Atlanta Falcons' Biggest Remaining Needs After the NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered the depth of their roster after finishing up the NFL Draft last weekend. Through the first three months, Ian Cunningham has been hard at work, infusing this team with fresh bodies. He added six new players in the draft, more than a dozen undrafted free agents, and 21 more veteran free agents.

As we move into May, the Falcons still have some needs that could use attention. Cunningham referred to this period as the “second wave” of free agency several weeks ago, but the Falcons have not yet dipped their ladle into that pot.

Once the rookies sign their contracts, the Falcons will have $10-12 million in spending money to pursue a potential free-agent deal. That number will likely fluctuate after the June 1st deadline, when players can be released with a reduced cap penalty, but they could look to get ahead of things with a deal for a veteran in the time leading up to then.

Teams can roster up to 90 players during the offseason and into training camp this summer, and the Falcons could choose to exchange a few of those undrafted free agents for established players. Should they go that route, we identified the position groups they could target.

Wide Receiver

Wide receiver was quickly identified as an area that needed a lot of attention this offseason, and Cunningham has been busy. He has done a lot to bolster this room, adding several new players to that group. The Falcons drafted Zachariah Branch last weekend, signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency, and added five undrafted free agents.

But they cannot stop there.

Despite this influx of players, they could still look to add some veteran experience here. The fact that Cunningham added a half-dozen undrafted players says all we need to know – they want more competition.

Given what the Falcons need and what they can afford, those options will be a bit limited. Jauan Jennings will be out of their price range, Stefon Diggs is dealing with some off-field legal matters, and Tyreek Hill is recovering from a debilitating injury (and his skill set would match those of the players the Falcons have already brought in).

A more likely route would be to add someone this summer after some veterans part ways with their current teams.

Defensive Line

The Falcons struggled to stop the run last season, yet they have not done a lot to reinforce that unit thus far. New additions Maason Smith and Da’Shawn Hand should reinforce that unit, but they are replacements for the players who walked in free agency.

They could still use a defensive tackle to slot inside as a nose guard. The Falcons are a little bigger on the inside this season than they were in 2025, but they could still add some more beef.

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