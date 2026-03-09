Atlanta Falcons Announce Finalized Coaching Staff for 2026
FLOWERY BRANCH – Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff for his inaugural season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons is officially complete. They will retain several members of the previous regime, with most of those coming on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will lead a unit looking to build on a strong performance last season.
The Falcons finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04). Bolstered by a breakout pass rush that set a franchise record for sacks, the Falcons featured a strong pass defense. They finished No. 14 in EPA per pass allowed (-0.08), but struggled in rush defense. They finished No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).
“That was year one for us within this defense,” Ulbrich explained. “There's a lot of growth opportunity, but there's also a lot of struggles that you’ve got to learn from.”
Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will call plays in his first season in Atlanta, but he will be joined by three other coaches who have experience calling plays at some point in their NFL careers.
Tanner Engstrand, who served under Ben Johnson in Detroit before taking the offensive coordinator position for the New York Jets in 2025, comes in as the passing game coordinator. Robert Prince (wide receiver coach) has been coaching in the NFL for 20 years. Of the retentions, Michael Pitre (running backs) and Kevin Koger (tight ends) each coached a player who received All-Pro recognition.
Additionally, they will feature Alex Van Pelt as quarterback coach. He will work to establish Michael Penix Jr. as a future franchise quarterback.
“We are so fortunate to have ‘AVP’ [Alex Van Pelt] here and working with the quarterbacks, and somebody who played in the league has served as a coordinator,” Rees said. I missed him in Cleveland by a couple of weeks, and he is already a great resource for us.”
The new-look staff is now in place as the Falcons hit the start of the new league year on Wednesday.
2026 Atlanta Falcons Coaching Staff
Kevin Stefanski – Head Coach
Tommy Rees – Offensive Coordinator
Jeff Ulbrich – Defensive Coordinator
Craig Aukerman – Special Teams Coordinator
Chase Blackburn – Assistant Special Teams
Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator
Bill Callahan – Offensive Line
Kevin Koger – Tight Ends
Michael Pitre – Running Backs
Robert Prince – Wide Receivers
Alex Van Pelt – Quarterbacks
Jordan Reid – Assistant Quarterbacks
Matt Jones – Assistant Offensive Line
Nick Jones – Assistant Offensive Line
Dave Huxtable – Senior Defensive Assistant
Patrick Toney – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
Justin Hood – Secondary
Nate Ollie – Defensive Line
Barrett Ruud – Linebackers
John Timu – Outside Linebackers
Ricky Manning – Assistant Defensive Backs/Nickels
Troy Kruchten – Defensive Quality Control
Michael Bearden – Ollie Wilson Coaching Fellow/Offensive Assistant
Coaching Operations
Bob Quinn – Senior Advisor to the Head Coach
Madison McDoulett – Manager of Coaching Administration and Family Services
Jacqueline Roberts – Manager of Coaching Operations
