Atlanta Falcons Announce Finalized Coaching Staff for 2026

FLOWERY BRANCH – Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff for his inaugural season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons is officially complete. They will retain several members of the previous regime, with most of those coming on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will lead a unit looking to build on a strong performance last season.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The Falcons finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04). Bolstered by a breakout pass rush that set a franchise record for sacks, the Falcons featured a strong pass defense. They finished No. 14 in EPA per pass allowed (-0.08), but struggled in rush defense. They finished No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).

“That was year one for us within this defense,” Ulbrich explained. “There's a lot of growth opportunity, but there's also a lot of struggles that you’ve got to learn from.”

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will call plays in his first season in Atlanta, but he will be joined by three other coaches who have experience calling plays at some point in their NFL careers.

Tanner Engstrand, who served under Ben Johnson in Detroit before taking the offensive coordinator position for the New York Jets in 2025, comes in as the passing game coordinator. Robert Prince (wide receiver coach) has been coaching in the NFL for 20 years. Of the retentions, Michael Pitre (running backs) and Kevin Koger (tight ends) each coached a player who received All-Pro recognition.

Additionally, they will feature Alex Van Pelt as quarterback coach. He will work to establish Michael Penix Jr. as a future franchise quarterback.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

“We are so fortunate to have ‘AVP’ [Alex Van Pelt] here and working with the quarterbacks, and somebody who played in the league has served as a coordinator,” Rees said. I missed him in Cleveland by a couple of weeks, and he is already a great resource for us.”

The new-look staff is now in place as the Falcons hit the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

2026 Atlanta Falcons Coaching Staff

Kevin Stefanski – Head Coach

Tommy Rees – Offensive Coordinator

Jeff Ulbrich – Defensive Coordinator

Craig Aukerman – Special Teams Coordinator

Chase Blackburn – Assistant Special Teams

Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator

Bill Callahan – Offensive Line

Kevin Koger – Tight Ends

Michael Pitre – Running Backs

Robert Prince – Wide Receivers

Alex Van Pelt – Quarterbacks

Jordan Reid – Assistant Quarterbacks

Matt Jones – Assistant Offensive Line

Nick Jones – Assistant Offensive Line

Dave Huxtable – Senior Defensive Assistant

Patrick Toney – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator

Justin Hood – Secondary

Nate Ollie – Defensive Line

Barrett Ruud – Linebackers

John Timu – Outside Linebackers

Ricky Manning – Assistant Defensive Backs/Nickels

Troy Kruchten – Defensive Quality Control

Michael Bearden – Ollie Wilson Coaching Fellow/Offensive Assistant

Coaching Operations

Bob Quinn – Senior Advisor to the Head Coach

Madison McDoulett – Manager of Coaching Administration and Family Services

Jacqueline Roberts – Manager of Coaching Operations