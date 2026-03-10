Why the Falcons’ Tua Tagovailoa Signing Makes Sense

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons needed a quarterback to either support Michael Penix Jr. or take his job, and with Tua Tagovailoa, they got a little bit of both.

Tagovailoa, 28, is experienced. He has 76 games under his belt, has led a team to the playoffs, and fought through the ups and downs the NFL throws at young quarterbacks. But when times were good, they were great. The Dolphins had a high-flying offense that was one of the most explosive units in the NFL.

A healthy Tagovailoa is a Pro Bowl quarterback – he led the league in passing (4,624 yards), tossed 29 touchdown passes, and led the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2023.

The problem is that a clean bill of health has rarely ever been the case for him. That 2023 season is the only instance he has played a full slate of games, which is why Miami’s new regime was willing to absorb $99 million in dead cap to move on.

After signing the four-year, $212.4 million extension with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa missed nine games and struggled when he was healthy. After his playoff run in 2023, his touchdown-to-interception ratio ballooned, his intended air yards per pass plummeted, and the losses followed. The explosiveness and excitement were gone, but the contract was not.

Now, Tagovailoa becomes the latest veteran quarterback looking for his second chance. There is empirical evidence that says he can be that for the Falcons while Penix recovers from his ACL injury. In the meantime, Tagovailoa could play behind the best offensive line of his career and with some good weapons.

In the short term, Tagovailoa can lead a team, just as he always has. He will be the starting quarterback, at least until Penix comes back, whenever that ends up being. If it comes down to starting games, Tagovailoa can do that. If it means being a backup, he can do that, too.

For the Falcons, they found an option who could do both. For $1.3 million, why not? In fact, the entire quarterback room in Atlanta (as it currently stands) would be offset by Kirk Cousins signing a contract with any other team (up to $10 million).

In terms of what this means for Penix, this deal could indicate that the organization is still behind him. They have been supportive of him all offseason, despite not outright naming him the starter. Penix has the tools to be a successful NFL quarterback, and Tagovailoa is not the same thing as adding a Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, or Geno Smith.

Those players are entering free agency expecting either major financial commitments or guaranteed starting roles. In Atlanta, nothing is guaranteed, either to Tagovailoa or Penix.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe , the two lefties competing this offseason for the position could prove to be beneficial for both players. The Falcons have not had an actual quarterback battle since 2008, when Matt Ryan was drafted No. 3 overall, and both players will have plenty to prove.

Penix struggled with some consistency in his first season, but he did show some signs of growth before his knee injury. He brings undeniable arm talent to the table. Getting that to translate to production and eventually wins will be the challenge for Kevin Stefanski and this new staff.

If it does not work out that way, the Falcons will have Tagovailoa able to take over.

And the new head coach is not unfamiliar with the prospect of quarterback fluctuations after riding a carousel in Cleveland, but now he will have a pair to work with in Atlanta. How it actually unfolds (and who ultimately becomes his quarterback) remains to be seen.