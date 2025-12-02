Atlanta Falcons Continue Freefall in NFL Network's Week 14 Power Rankings

It seems like a lifetime ago that the Atlanta Falcons were sitting at 3-2, having just won back-to-back nationally televised games against 2024 playoff opponents in the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.

They're 1-6 since.

NFL Network's Eric Edholm sounds nearly as frustrated as Falcons' fans compiling his Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. Edholm had the Falcons at No. 17 following the win over the Bills, saying "the Falcons' season trajectory has changed."

He's dropped the Falcons to No. 24 after Atlanta found another way to lose a game they should have won.

"Kirk Cousins threw the ball pretty well again. Bijan Robinson had a huge statistical game -- again. Atlanta had a season-low one penalty and controlled the clock. And yet, the Falcons lost -- again -- in disappointing fashion, the details of which were fairly predictable," Edholm wrote on NFL Network.

Third downs and special teams have been the most consistent chinks in the Falcons' armor. The Falcons' defense is 19th in holding teams on third down, and the offense is 29th at 33%. Atlanta exactly 33% against the Jets, going 4/12. However, they opened the game with four straight three and outs, and they closed the game with two straight three and outs.

Special teams have been a disaster for the last two seasons on the whole, so Edholm is right, the details were fairly predictable in the Jets loss.

Atlanta is 30th in yards per punt return, 32nd in yards per kick return, and 25th in field goal percentage among 32 teams. Defending isn't much better. They're dead last in kickoff coverage as well.

"It's shocking to think how far and fast this thing has fallen apart since the post-bye win over Buffalo, even amid all the injuries," Edholm continued.

While he didn't come out and say it, Edholm hints at a regime change this offseason.

"The Falcons have a lot of young players starting, and there will be some early auditioning for 2026 jobs from here on out. The talent is still strong, and the shocking number of critical special-teams mistakes -- including on Sunday -- suggest a turnaround could be possible with a more buttoned-up approach next season. But it also speaks to the lack of discipline Atlanta has shown in 2025, dropping to 1-5 in one-score affairs," Edholm concluded.

The Falcons are winning battles but losing the war. They're 4-8 despite having outgained their opponents by nearly 200 yards on the season. Special teams, clock management, third down offense and defense are all smaller battles that have sunk a once promising season.