Atlanta Falcons Create Significant Salary Cap Space with Latest Contract Move

The Atlanta Falcons have taken a cautious approach to the opening of the contact period for NFL Free Agency in 2026. Their big-name addition, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will only cost roughly $1.3 million, and their highest-priced signing so far is wide receiver Jahan Dotson on a two-year deal worth up to $17 million.

They've made a move on Wednesday morning, though that could indicate more additions to come. Spotrac reported they are restructuring offensive tackle Jake Matthews' contract and clearing $10.5 million in cap space for 2026.

They did this by turning his 2026 salary into a signing bonus, adding a void year to the end of his contract, and spreading that signing bonus across the length of the deal. It basically gives him another guaranteed season of compensation with the Falcons.

The Falcons were set to have the flexibility to move on from Matthews after this season, but the restructure moves his dead cap number in 2027 to $20.5 million, which essentially ties the Falcons to Matthews for two more years (2026 and 2027).

Matthews turned 34 last month, and playing offensive tackle in the NFL at 34 and 35 years old is certainly doable, but this should be the last time the Falcons add a year of guaranteed money to his deal. They're scheduled to get on the right side of his contract after 2027, when his salary cap hit is $19 million, and his dead cap number drops to $12 million.

The $10 million in newfound money could go in one of several directions. The Falcons still need experience on the defensive line and cornerback, but it could also mean an internal move is coming.

Drake London is due a new contract at the end of this year, and getting him extended before April's NFL Draft should be a priority for the Falcons.

The Falcons still have several moves they can make if they want to add more space, including basic restructures for offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom and safety Jessie Bates III, as well as cutting tight end Charlie Woerner, who is due $4.75 million in 2026.

The most likely scenario is that general manager Ian Cunningham and the Falcons are just creating some breathing room for the time being. They've been conservative so far to open free agency, and are due three compensatory picks in the 2027 NFL Draft based on the early moves.

After the move, Spotrac reports the Falcons with just over $16 million in available cap space, but they have not added the contracts of incoming players Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Christian Harris.

Over The Cap projects the Falcons to get a 5th and two 6-round picks for losing Kaden Elliss, Dee Alford, and Tyler Allgeier. Cunningham probably doesn't want to make a move in the next few days to cancel those out. He said at the NFL Combine that they'd never have just five draft picks again, and it looks like he meant it.

