Atlanta Falcons Go Big On Defense in ESPN's Latest 2-Round Mock Draft

By all objective measures, the Atlanta Falcons defense was improved in 2025 after a woeful effort in 2024. They gave up fewer points and fewer yards, both rushing and passing, than in the previous campaign. They set a franchise record for sacks with 57.

However, the biggest weakness on the team was run defense. Their EPA per rush was 27th in the NFL, according to Sumer Sports. The defensive line was built with quick defenders who excelled in spitting gaps, but they struggled to hold the line against the run.

The Falcons have a lot of needs heading into free agency next week and the NFL Draft at the end of April, and getting bigger on the defensive line is one of them. ESPN's Jordan Reid recently completed a two-round mock draft, and he saw the need for the Falcons and the opportunity. He took it by selecting massive Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald with the Falcons' pick at No. 48.

"Nose tackle is a clear need for the Falcons," Reid wrote on ESPN. "McDonald is a stout presence on the interior who led the country in run stop rate last season (7.8%) while also possessing a pass-rushing punch."

How stout?

McDonald checked in at the NFL Combine at 6'2 1/8" and 326 pounds with 32 1/4" arms and a 78 1/8" wingspan.

Kentavious Street was the Falcons' heaviest defensive lineman in 2025 at a listed 315 pounds. While Street has been a serviceable backup in Atlanta, he's only started 10 games in his seven-year NFL career. Fortification in the trenches is needed.

Lance Zierlein's scouting report of McDonald on NFL.com will be music to the ears of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and fans alike.

"A talented run defender, McDonald plays with natural leverage and rattles pads with his initial contact," Zierlein wrote on NFL.com. "He’s quick to locate ball-carriers, play off of blocks and rally to the action. His technique is a bit underdeveloped and he’s not a natural drain-clogger against double teams, but he still managed an unusually high tackle rate as an interior defender."

McDonald was the cover boy of our first draft preview on the Falcons Podcast in November. Two weeks prior, we watched the Indianapolis Colts bully the Falcons to the tune of a franchise-worst 323 rushing yards. Adding McDonald to the middle of the defensive line made sense then. It makes sense now.

The big question we had was whether McDonald would even be available. Early mock drafts had him going late in the first round. NFL Mock Draft Database still has him as the No. 31 overall prospect and going to the Chicago Bears at No. 25. However, Reid has the Bears taking Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods with the same pick.

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter could see his stock slide somewhat after a pedestrian showing at the NFL Combine. Give him credit for at least competing, but his 5.18 forty was second-worst among defensive linemen, and his 21.5" vertical jump was the worst by three inches among all participants.

If teams like the Falcons like him, they'll be happy to see the Senior Bowl standout slide to No. 48. Reid, however, wasn't put off by Hunter's combine numbers and has him going to the Raiders at No. 36.

With so many needs to fill and just five draft picks, trading down and acquiring more picks will be on the table for the Falcons. Looking at the next 10 players on Reid's mock, there are several cornerbacks available who would fit a need as well.

McDonald's teammate at Ohio State, Davison Igbinosun, goes to the Packers at No. 52. Keionte Scott of Miami is another cornerback who's been popular as a Falcons pick, goes to the Steelers at No. 53, and Julian Neal of Arkansas is picked by the Jaguars at No. 56.

Edge rusher has suddenly become a need for the Falcons as well, with the uncertain status of James Pearce Jr. and the pending free agency of Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd.

R'Mason Thomas of Oklahoma is taken at No. 51 by the Panthers, and Senior Bowl standout Derrick Moore of Michigan is scooped up by the Chargers at 55.

Wide receiver is arguably the biggest need on this team, depending on how you feel about quarterback Michael Penix Jr. However, the next wide receiver on Reid's board after the Falcons pick is Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II, who falls all the way to No. 60 and the Bills. Notre Dame's Malachi Fields was getting some first-round chatter until the NFL Combine. He's a big-body possession receiver whom the Broncos get at No. 62.

Free agency starts next week and will impact how the Falcons attack the NFL Draft, but it shouldn't influence new general manager Ian Cunningham too much. Atlanta is a top-heavy team, but where they have holes, they need multiple answers - two defensive linemen, two wide receivers, two cornerbacks, and two linebackers will immediately be penciled in to the two deep after free agency and the draft.

Getting a player in free agency won't disuade the Falcons from double-dipping in the draft.