Atlanta Falcons Make Pick for Future in ESPN's Latest 2-Round Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons took a rather conservative approach to free agency in 2026, signing a lot of depth pieces and one-year veterans looking for a chance to start or have a redemption season after battling injuries.

Several of those players, like linebackers Christian Harris and Channing Tindall, wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zacchaeus, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and defensive linemen Da'Shawn Hand and Chris Williams, should see the field right away.

There remain needs on the team, but not necessarily gaping holes as new general manager Ian Cunningham has done an admirable job of filling needs through free agency. The Falcons could still use upgrades at certain starting positions, including cornerback and wide receiver, among others, but they have the luxury of going into April's NFL Draft knowing that at the very least, their bases are covered.

With that in mind, Field Yates of ESPN has the Falcons taking a player in the second round who likely wouldn't see the field in 2026 if everyone stays healthy, but could be desperately needed starting in 2027: Former Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

"It's plausible that Iheanachor is also gone way before this selection, as he has major upside due to only five years of football experience. (He did not play in high school.) He showed steady annual improvement at Arizona State and has excellent traits, including an 83¼-inch wingspan. Atlanta's starting tackles are rock solid, but LT Jake Matthews is 34, and RT Kaleb McGary is 31," Yates wrote on ESPN.

Iheanachor measured 6'5 7/8" and 321 pounds at the NFL Combine in February. He showed off his athleticism with a 4.91 forty, best among offensive tackle prospects.

He was also a standout at the Senior Bowl, where he showed he wasn't afraid to mix it up with the defensive linemen. He played with a bit of a nasty streak with quick feet and active hands.

Yates is correct in mentioning the age of Matthews and McGary, and McGary is coming off a season-ending knee injury suffered in training camp last summer. He should be ready for the start of the season, but if he's not, Iheanachor could slide in early at right tackle.

But beyond the age, are the contracts of the Falcons two offensive tackles. They're tied to Matthews financially for the next two seasons after his extension, but McGary has only one year of guaranteed money left on his deal. They can save $15 million in 2027 if they move on from him, according to Spotrac.

McGary has had his ups and downs in his Falcons career and has always been a better run blocker than in pass protection. Upgrading that position while getting cheaper at the same time makes a lot of sense for Atlanta, even if McGary can still play well into his thirties.

Players who have also been linked to the Falcons in Yates' draft that go after Iheanachor include defensive tackle Lee Hunter to the Packers at No. 52, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez to the Bears at No. 57, and wide receiver Germie Bernard to the 49ers at No. 58. Indicating a slight trade down could also be on the cards.

It might not be the most exciting of picks for the Falcons, and Iheanachor probably wouldn't have as big of an impact in 2026 as a wide receiver or cornerback.

But it's the pragmatic pick if he's available at No. 48.

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