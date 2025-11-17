Falcons Rookie Stand Out Flying Under Radar on Defense
The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2024 NFL season 31st in the NFL in sacks, a glaring issue that demanded immediate attention. So when the 2025 offseason arrived, Atlanta went to work searching for a solution. They invested heavily, selecting not one but two first-round pass rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
Over the last three weeks, the rookies have come into their own. Transitioning from college to the NFL at the edge rusher position is a difficult one, which usually takes time. Since Week 9, Walker has three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Pearce has two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. While Walker won rookie of the week in Week 9, Pearce has been flying under the radar, for the most part.
On Sunday, he had one of his best games of his young career. Pearce had three quarterback hits, a sack, a tackle for a loss, and two defensive stops. Pro Football Focus constitutes a defensive stop as a “tackle that constitutes a 'failure' for the offense,” and Pearce provided a couple of them. The rookie made a huge play early in the third quarter when he sacked Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on a two-point conversion attempt.
“You know James [Pearce], I saw get up with a couple big plays in there and do some really good things,” Head coach Raheem Morris said after the game.
Pearce has been one of the league’s best rookie edge rushers this season. Per PFF, He is currently second amongst all rookie edge rushers in total pressures (23), second in hurries (18), third in sacks (3.0) and fourth in win percentage (11.7%).
In the same regard, Walker is sixth in total pressures (17), fifth in hurries (11), tied first in sacks (4.0) and fifth in win percentage (11.5%).
Both players have helped completely revamp a pass rush that was at the bottom of the league just a season ago. Through 10 games this season, the Falcons have 34 sacks, the second most in the NFL, trailing only the Denver Broncos (49). Atlanta has had three straight games with five or more sacks, and is currently on pace for 57.8 sacks on the season, which would be the most the Falcons have ever had in a single season.
And while the turnaround has been a collective effort, Pearce’s emergence (and Walker’s as well) has been one of the biggest drivers behind it. Since Week 1, it’s been apparent that Pearce is always around the quarterback, and the past few weeks, he’s been getting the sacks and tackles to reflect that notion. For a defense that has lacked a true cornerstone at edge rusher for years, Pearce is proving he may just be that.