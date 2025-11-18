Atlanta Falcons Set to Get Critical Defense Piece Back
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – In a day of bad injury news, the Atlanta Falcons were able to provide at least one positive bit of news. Head coach Raheem Morris announced on Monday afternoon that linebacker Divine Deablo will be designated to return from the injured reserve.
When the Falcons officially make that designation, he will have 21 days to be activated, but Morris gave a positive indication that he could be back as soon as Sunday’s game in New Orleans.
“Assuming everything goes well, he should be back playing,” Morris said.
Deablo was initially placed on the injured reserve after fracturing his forearm in the second quarter of the Falcons’ Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Before that injury, the free agent acquisition had been one of the defense’s most important players.
Through the team’s first six games, Deablo had 24 tackles, a half sack, recovered a fumble, and broke up four passes. His contributions went far beyond the box score.
Before his injury, Atlanta was at or near the top across several defensive metrics, including the league’s No. 2 overall unit. To that point in the year, the defense had not given up a 100-yard rusher, a 100-yard receiver, a 200-yard passer, or 300 yards of total offense – all four totals have been reached since losing him.
The total team defense also took a major hit across the board. They have struggled to get off the field, and opposing offenses have hit them for an average of 7.8 more points, 97 more passing yards, and 49 more rushing yards per game in his absence.
It’s also no coincidence that the Falcons lost all five games.
In his place, the Falcons have taken a committee approach to replicate his unique blend of size, athleticism, and football intelligence. They have utilized a rotating combination of JD Bertrand, Ronnie Harrison, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Woods, and even some Billy Bowman Jr. to varying results.
“I felt like [there has been] steady improvement from all those guys. The more they get to play, the more opportunities they have, the better they've performed,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said last week. “Those guys are getting better, and they're growing. And also at the same time, hopefully Divine comes back soon.”
Harrison played the majority of the snaps on Sunday against Carolina and played well, but the Falcons will be hoping to have Deablo back as soon as they can.