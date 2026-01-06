Falcons Players React to Decision to Fire Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era after some sweeping changes by owner Arthur Blank. The decision to part with both head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot came after the team finished below expectations for an eighth straight season.

Despite a four-game winning streak and generally good spirits after the Falcons started to realize some of their potential late, Atlanta had been eliminated for nearly a month. The fact that they finished in a three-way tie for first place felt more like salt in the wound than it did any sort of accomplishment after the disappointing season.

The news of the changes at Flowery Branch was met with resounding silence, as the Falcons' locker room was effectively empty by the time the end-of-season availability began. Only a few players remained, clearing out their belongings and readying to start afresh in 2026.

Some declined to speak with the media, but linebacker and special teamer Josh Woods agreed to make some comments.

“Yeah, I was [surprised about the firings],” Woods said. “[We] ended the season on a four-game win streak and righted a couple of wrongs that everybody was talking about. I was hoping that it didn’t go that way. Obviously, that’s the nature of the business we’re in. We’re here to win, and we haven’t been, so I understand, but definitely a little bit disappointed by it.”

Both the head coach and general manager were permitted some time to speak with the players during a Monday morning meeting, according to Woods.

“They said their goodbyes and wished everybody well,” Woods explained. “[They] let everybody know that they were proud of the way that we finished, especially after being eliminated, which really showed what this team was about.”

Longsnapper Liam McCullough confirmed the emotions of the meeting, saying that both coaches and players shed tears.

“It was hard for a lot of guys,” McCullough said. “They're great people (Morris and Fontenot), and they have a massive amount of respect with the guys on this team.”

One notable thing learned from Monday afternoon was that offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, a player favorite and a popular name in NFL circles, expressed his desire to stay in Atlanta.

Woods also expressed his desire for the team to hold onto defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich after the strong season the unit had in 2025.

“I hope [Ulbrich]’s here,” Woods said. “I think he’s a heck of a coach, created a heck of a culture that I hope you guys can see on the field, and developed a true connection with each and every one of the guys.”

Morris and Fontenot had the support of their players, according to everything said in the locker room following their Week 18 win over New Orleans. Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Jessie Bates III, and more expressed their hope that they would be retained.

Just a few hours later, the news emerged of the decision – one that had likely been made weeks ago. Where the team goes next remains unclear, but the next few weeks will craft the future of Falcons football.