Atlanta Falcons Waive Special Teams Flop

With the season winding down, and playoff hopes already out the window, the Atlanta Falcons have made a few roster adjustments

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the Falcons waived veteran kick returner Jamal Agnew and signed cornerback C.J. Henderson to their active roster.

Meanwhile, the #Falcons are signing CB C.J. Henderson to the active roster, sources tell me and @RapSheet. https://t.co/xk7enixIYr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 20, 2025

Agnew served as Atlanta’s primary kick and punt returner this year, leading the team in both attempts and total yardage. The eighth-year return specialist brought back 30 kickoffs for 741 yards, averaging 24.7 yards per return, which ranked just 23rd among players with at least 20 return attempts.

The former Pro Bowler also failed to replicate his previous success as a punt returner, averaging just 7.1 yards per return on 15 punts for 114 yards.

As a team, the Falcons have the lowest kick-return average in the NFL, averaging just 22.8 yards per return.

Agnew was a healthy scratch in Atlanta’s recent win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and returned just one punt during the Falcons’ 37-9 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec.7.

When the San Diego product muffed a punt at the seven-yard line during a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris expressed his disappointment with Agnew's decision to attempt a return.

"You don't back up," Morris said. "That rule is the same. That rule does not change. … You can take that one from your Pop Warner days to your high school days to your pro days. That mistake can't happen. That was just inexcusable."

With an extra roster spot opening up, a familiar face returned to the active roster. Henderson has spent multiple stints on Atlanta’s practice squad this season and was most recently re-signed on Nov. 13.

Henderson, a former top 10 pick, spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ active roster during the 2024 season, but did not appear in a game.

His most recent action came with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, when he started seven games while finishing with 39 tackles and two pass deflections.

He saw the most playing time of his career in 2022, starting in 10 contests for the Carolina Panthers and finishing with 58 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

The Florida product has started 32 games and appeared in 49 throughout his five year NFL career, totaling 172 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 16 pass deflections.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback was once a highly touted prospect coming out of the University of Florida, where he was a three-time All-SEC selection.

