One Free Agent the Atlanta Falcons Must Sign This Offseason

The Atlanta Falcons and the rest of the NFL will kick the news cycle into overdrive next week with the start of the legal tampering period on Monday and the new league year on Wednesday. The new-look franchise will have several decisions to make, but one addition should take priority above all else – and that is the acquisition of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

The defender accounted for 7.5 sacks in 2025, flourishing under Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph over the last two seasons. With the ability to play inside or off the edge, Franklin-Myers offers elite positional flexibility for Nate Ollie and Jeff Ulbrich, making him an important acquisition this offseason.

Franklin-Myers finished tied for ninth in pass-rush efficiency among interior defensive linemen with at least 250 pass-rush snaps.

His blend of power and size (6-foot-4, 288 pounds) is right in line with Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison, fitting in the vision that the defensive staff has for its defensive line. Franklin-Myers offers a level of violence that would instantly elevate a Falcons front seven in need of impact players.

Ian Cunningham has already made several moves ahead of the roster-building window opening next week, but more could be on the horizon this weekend. Before those deals are officially executed on Wednesday, the Falcons have an estimated $16.3 million in top-51 cap space (this number does not reflect the departure of Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, or any other potential moves the Falcons may make).

With this total in mind, the addition of Franklin-Myers could be within reach, but he would likely end up being their only major free agent. He carries a projected contract of three years, $54 million ($18 million in average annual value), but would be an instant impact player.

The Falcons will need to weigh their many needs this offseason, but reinvesting in their defensive line should be a priority. Look no further than what playoff teams deploy on the defensive line – the Broncos, Patriots, Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, and Texans all featured waves of pass rushers and stout rush defenses. Eight of the NFL’s top 10 scoring defenses reached the playoffs, reinforcing how valuable dominant defensive fronts have become.

Atlanta finished in the top half of the NFL in total defense and passing defense, while in the top 20 in scoring and expected points added (EPA) per play. Their performance is why Ulbrich was retained with the new coaching staff under Kevin Stefanski.

If Atlanta wants its defense to take the next step in 2026, adding a disruptive presence like Franklin-Myers could be the move that makes the difference.