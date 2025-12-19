Cardinals Returning Critical Contributor For Matchup with Falcons

PHOENIX – The Atlanta Falcons are heading west to face off with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, but the status of one prominent player may go a long way in determining the outcome in this game.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed both of the Cardinals’ last two games with a heel injury, but is expecting to play against the Falcons on Sunday. According to a post on X from Cardinals reporter Bo Brack, the wideout told the media that he is “good enough to go” against Atlanta.

Marvin Harrison Jr. says his heel is “good enough to go” Sunday against the Falcons @PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/SXDg1qq6XB — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 19, 2025

Harrison has been the Cardinals’ third-leading receiver this season, recording 40 receptions for 594 yards and four touchdowns. He has been an effective downfield threat for Arizona, averaging a team-leading 14.9 yards per reception.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

While Harrison had been sidelined, the Cardinals were able to get their other two receiving options involved in the offense. Wide receiver Michael Wilson stepped in with 39 receptions for 481 yards since Week 11 (both are the highest totals in the NFL in that span). For the year, Wilson is second on the team in receiving, with 66 catches for 766 yards and four touchdowns.

Tight end Trey McBride has also been a major receiving threat, whether Harrison has been healthy or not. The fourth-year player has exploded this season, and he leads all NFL players in receptions (105) and is just 11 catches away from breaking Zach Ertz’s single-season record for tight ends (116). McBride is also sixth in the league in receiving (1,071), and just two players have more than his 10 touchdowns.

The trio of receiving threats will prove to be a difficult test for a Falcons defense that has seemed to regress in recent weeks. The Falcons’ pass defense ranks at No. 9 in the NFL this season, allowing just 195.6 yards through the air, but they have allowed 255.6 yards passing and nine touchdowns since Week 11.

Atlanta will also be without cornerback Mike Hughes in this game as he recovers from a heel injury, forcing them to lean on rookie UDFA Cobee Bryant.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will look to get all three of his pass catchers involved on Sunday. The backup who has stepped in for the injured Kyler Murray has enjoyed a breakout season of his own this year. The 10-year pro has 2,708 yards (66.5% completion), 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions across just nine starts – his 300.9 yards per game lead the NFL by more than 20 yards.

With him taking over at quarterback for Murray, their scoring average actually improved from 20.6 to 22.1 points per game, while their total offense saw an immediate jolt from 288.4 to 358.4 yards per game.

Now with his full arsenal at his disposal, the Falcons will need to put together a strong performance to avoid this dangerous passing attack getting going.