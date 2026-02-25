Could This Be a Solution for the Falcons Quarterback Question?

The Atlanta Falcons are in the market for a quarterback this offseason, but with seemingly limited options for them in free agency and the draft, a trade could be on the table. Recent reports have indicated that the Chicago Bears have received interest in backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, and he could be on the move this offseason.

“Someone like Tyson is going to get some interest, and we’ve gotten a few calls there,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said at the NFL Combine on Tuesday . “That’s a really tough decision for us, but for Tyson, he would have an opportunity to go and perform for a team and do some really good things.”

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

There is certainly a bit of gamesmanship from the Bears’ general manager in that quote, but the backup could be an affordable option in the trade market. Bagent has seen limited action for the Bears , with just four starts (all in 2023, where he went 2-2) over 12 games. He’s accounted for 1,026 total yards, five total touchdowns, and six interceptions, but has attempted just six passes since his rookie season in 2023.

Most of his work has come in preseason action, where he has been an outstanding performer. In three games last summer, he completed 67% of his passes for 511 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Bagent also ran for 28 yards on four attempts.

The Bears signed him to a two-year extension last offseason ($2.53 million in guarantees) that will keep him under contract as Caleb Williams’ backup through the 2027 season.

“You want to see him have a chance to do it himself,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson added . “We’ll always do what’s best for our team and our organization. I do think there’s a lot of merit to having a strong No. 2 quarterback, which he certainly fits that bill. I’m of the mind that he’s probably one of the best 32 in the NFL.”

Bagent was an undrafted player out of Shepherd College in Division II. He was a highly decorated player after throwing for 17,034 yards and accounting for 171 total touchdowns over four years as a starter.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

With the announcement of their intent to release Kirk Cousins, the Falcons will have just one quarterback on their roster. Michael Penix Jr. is still developing as a player, but he is working to return from an ACL injury with a timeline that could push into the 2026 regular season.

New general manager Ian Cunningham has direct ties to the Bears, having spent the last four seasons in Chicago as the assistant general manager. Bagent could also project as a scheme fit for the Kevin Stefanski offense and come in and be competition for Penix when he returns.

The Falcons may be able to pry Bagent from the Bears for low-end day-two capital or even a day-three pick, and could be something for them to consider this offseason.