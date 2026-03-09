Falcons Add Another Former Player from Kevin Stefanski's Browns

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly adding a defender to their 2026 free agency class, with the report that defensive end Cameron Thomas will come to Atlanta. First announced by ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, Thomas will come to the Falcons on a one-year deal worth $3.1 million and $921,336 in guarantees.

Thomas, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of San Diego State in the 2022 NFL Draft, and played there for two years. He appeared in 32 games, but was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He appeared in four games that season, but was waived in November and picked up by the Cleveland Browns.

Thomas played 22 games over two seasons under Kevin Stefanski and will follow his former head coach to the Falcons. Last season, Thomas appeared in all 17 games in a reserve role, where he recorded 28 total tackles (did not record a missed tackle), one tackle for loss, 2.5 sacks, and seven quarterback hits. He played approximately 29% of the defensive snaps for the Browns last season, but 57% of special teams snaps.

For his career, Thomas has played in 58 games (three starts), where he has accounted for 79 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two passes defended, a fumble recovery, and 6.5 sacks. He has played at least 20% of special teams snaps since his rookie season.

He will come in and provide some quality depth for the Falcons’ front seven.

Thomas is the first defensive addition that the Falcons have made during the first day of the early negotiation window ahead of free agency. Aside from him, the Falcons have added a pair of wide receivers (Olamide Zaccheaus, Johan Dotson), two new special teamers (kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey), and a tight end (Austin Hooper).

Thomas joins a defense looking to improve on a strong 2025 performance. The Falcons finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), but No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).