Falcons Day Two Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day One Starters in Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are putting the pieces together for their 2026 draft class at the NFL Combine. All 32 have converged on Lucas Oil Stadium with the same goal of determining which players will take the mantle of their franchise.

The Falcons will enter this week’s evaluation with one hand tied behind its back, holding just five selections. On top of that, they do not have any first- or fifth-round picks, which will hamper their ability to find elite talent, but should not handicap them from finding quality contributors.

Just like a first-round pick would, second- and third-round draft picks make up the heart of any team’s roster. Every season, rookies from the second day of the draft make major contributions to their new teams, and many develop into quality starters or even elite players.

Two of the Falcons’ five selections in this class are on the second day (2-48 and 3-79), but there is always the chance that they look to move back to pick up more. Should they do that, there will be plenty of quality players to choose from.

As we ramp up the 2026 NFL Draft cycle in Indianapolis, let’s take a look at some of those candidates for the Atlanta Falcons.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omar Cooper is a player who could be considered the Falcons’ top option at this point in the process, assuming he drops to them at pick 48. He has outstanding coordination and an expansive catch radius for a 6-foot, 204-pound frame. His speed will be something to watch this week, and it could drive him up draft boards. He was a three-year contributor to the national champion Indiana Hoosiers, but took his game to the next level in 2025. He caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Brazzell has an elite combination of size and speed that could turn him into a serious downfield threat in the NFL. He broke out in year four of college, piling on 62 receptions for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. The thing to watch with him is the mid-level route running, but he could prove to be the second-best option for the Falcons in the second round.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-1, 209 pounds, Germie Bernard has great size with some plus-athleticism for a second wide receiver opposite Drake London. He was a teammate of Michael Penix Jr. in Washington, but followed head coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, where his career took off. He recorded 114 receptions for 1,656 yards and nine touchdowns over his two years in Tuscaloosa.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, Fields offers elite size. He had an outstanding Senior Bowl, where he flashed some athletic upside. The catch radius alone will be something that scouts will admire, but how he develops his route proficiency will be something to watch. Fields recorded 1,619 yards receiving in 2023 and 2024 with the Cavaliers, but saw his production drop to 630 yards in 2025 in an offense that was more predicated on running the ball.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Hill is a linebacker who could be gone by the time the Falcons get to turn in its draft card, but may drop to them at No. 48. Hill is an outstanding athlete with good size (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) and a lot of off-ball versatility. He can contribute all over the field on all three downs, evidenced by his 70 tackles, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions last season. Hill projects as an instant-impact rookie that could provide the Falcons with an elite linebacker duo in short order.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Jake Golday was supposed to be part of the Shrine Bowl, but he pulled out at the last minute. The linebacker has a massive frame (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), but is also on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” for the otherworldly athleticism for his size (1.54-second 10-yard split, 4.24-second shuttle, 10-7 broad jump, 36-inch vertical). If he hits some of those numbers this week, he may shoot up some draft boards. Like Hill, Golday, alongside Deablo, would make for a fearsome duo.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Lee Hunter | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Falcons are fortunate enough to have Lee Hunter drop to them in the second round, it may prove to be silly not to take advantage of it. At 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, and long arms, the interior defender has the size and athleticism to improve the Falcons’ interior defense right away. He can soak up double teams and explode off the ball. In time, he should help generate pressure from the inside with a punishing bull rush, but he still needs to develop these traits. Hunter was a standout player during the pre-draft workouts at the Senior Bowl, so he may end up going before the Falcons pick at No. 48.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Christian Miller was part of a heavy rotation, so his numbers (10 tackles, 1.5 sacks) may not be as flashy as others, but the Atlanta native does offer major upside. He is not the same type of anchor as some with more overwhelming weight, but he has plenty of size to be a strong player at the next level. Should he fall to the Falcons, they could solidify their interior with another strong contributor who can play right away.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson product had a bit of a down season in 2025, but Peter Woods plays with a lot of violence. He does have slightly shorter arms, but he has the power and motor to crush pockets at the next level. He could be an instant-impact player with a chance to be more in short order.

Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Domonique Orange may be the best option for a Falcons team looking to improve its run defense. At 325 pounds, ‘Big Citrus’ is a tough guy to move around. He operates with a big anchor that will suck up double teams, but may not be an asset on passing downs since he is still developing his pass-rushing ability.

Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

American Team offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) of Florida prepares to snap the ball | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

If the Falcons look to move on from Ryan Neuzil, Jake Slaughter would be a fantastic option for them. The two-time team captain has decent size for the interior position, but has lots of SEC experience (33 starts). He received AP All-SEC First Team honors in 2024 and 2025.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

National cornerback Chris Johnson (2) of San Diego State | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson feels unlikely, given the needs elsewhere and the potential capital the Falcons would need to spend, but he would be an instant elevation to the cornerback room. He is a sticky cover guy who can shift between zone and man coverages. He is a good athlete who should translate into a solid second cornerback, at the very least.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

If pure athletic traits are what the Falcons are looking for, then Brandon Cisse could be a tremendous candidate. He is 6-feet tall, but his vertical and 40-time will wow onlookers at the NFL Combine this week. Cisse has a few holes in his game that will need patching up, but he offers some fantastic upside. He is also a strong perimeter tackler who could provide a day-one impact, but may push up into the first round with a good week.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The McDonough native could slip to the Falcons in the second round, and he brings just about everything a defensive coordinator craves. Hood is a physical corner who can play up on wide receivers or go downhill on running backs. His agility drills will be ones to watch this week at the Combine.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Eli Stowers is the top tight end target that could fall within the Falcons' range at pick 48. At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Stowers would be an ideal candidate for the Kevin Stefanski offense. He is a good athlete who can win the one-on-one battles and has some reliable hands. The run-after-catch ability will make him an immediate difference-maker in the NFL, but his run-blocking is considered below average by several scouts.

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ohio State product is a high-upside, pass-catching tight end. Max Klare’s frame (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) gives him some red-zone and run-blocking upside. His production was a bit limited in college, largely due to a crowded receiving room, but a strong combine could generate some buzz.