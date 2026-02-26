INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are up in Indianapolis for the biggest job interview in sports: the NFL Combine. The future of the franchise could be shaped by what happens over the next several days.

Interviews, on-field workouts, and lots of evaluations are set to get underway, and players will see their draft stocks rise and fall. On top of the next generation putting their best foot forward, several important conversations take place behind closed doors during the week.

Falcons On Si put together a comprehensive, running list of all the conversations, moves, and rumors we hear over the course of the pivotal week in Indianapolis.

2026 Falcons NFL Combine Meeting Tracker

Wednesday, February 27th:

WR/Special teamer KhaDarel Hodge released

The first cost-cutting move of the offseason came with the announcement that KhaDarel Hodge will be released. Hodge was listed as a wideout, but is really a special teams ace. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024. The decision will open up about $2.6 million in cap space.

Tuesday, February 26th:

Kyle Pitts receives franchise tag

The Atlanta Falcons made the first major move of the offseason with their decision to franchise tag Kyle Pitts Sr. Ian Cunningham told 92.9 The Game in Atlanta that he wanted more time to evaluate the team’s needs, but did not want to lose out on their star tight end. He is set to make approximately $16 million on the non-exclusive tag.

Kirk Cousins will be released

