Falcons Depth Chart Projection After Free Agency: Starters, Position Battles to Watch

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are several weeks into free agency, but still have a long way to go. As we approach this early checkpoint, where does the roster stand? Falcons OnSi took a look at what the potential depth chart could look like come Week 1.

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Falcons Position Battles to Watch

The Falcons’ biggest splash of the offseason was adding Tua Tagovailoa. After bringing him in and giving him a massive runway to ramp up with starting reps, he should be considered the early frontrunner for the job. However, Ian Cunningham confirmed it would be a competition, so this will be a critical position to watch this summer once Penix returns.

The eventual success of the 2026 Falcons will depend on who wins this quarterback competition and how they subsequently play this season.

On defense, the nickel corner position is going to be the most important to watch. The Falcons have added Darnay Holmes in free agency, but have also added Sydney Brown via trade. Those two could be there to compete with Billy Bowman Jr., who is still set to return from a torn Achilles that cut his rookie season short.

Additionally, the pass rush and defensive line have received several new veteran players. Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam, and Cameron Thomas will work to replace the departing players – and maybe James Pearce Jr., pending the outcome of his legal proceedings in Miami. On the interior, Chris Williams and DaShawn Hand will work to carve out roles for themselves.

Roster Bubble Players to Watch

The depth pieces on the offensive line will be ones to watch, specifically at tackle. The Falcons have been doing their homework on tackles during the draft cycle. If they choose to draft one of those players, Michael Jerrell and Jack Nelson will be put on notice. Should they invest high capital, it could mean something for the returning Storm Norton.

Regardless, Jerrell and Nelson will be squeezed this season, with one set to start the season on the practice squad.

The running back and wide receiver rooms will also have some battles to follow. Both will still receive some investment later this offseason, meaning the current makeup will get shaken up.

At linebacker, the Falcons have a lot of bodies. JD Bertrand, Troy Andersen, Christian Harris, Channing Tindall, and Malik Verdon will all be competing for their spot on the roster, but at least one of these players should expect to be released/added to the practice squad.

The cornerback room projects to be very competitive, with several depth players fighting for roster spots (Darnay Holmes, C.J. Henderson, Cobee Bryant, Clark Phillips III, and Natrone Brooks for three or four spots).

Projected Falcons Depth Chart for Week 1

Quarterback:

Tua Tagovailoa

Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons will still need to add at least two more quarterbacks to their roster this offseason, if not just for the sake of getting Atlanta through the offseason program and depth during the regular season. Those players will then compete for a roster spot behind Penix and Tua.

Running Back:

Bijan Robinson

Nate Carter/Carlos Washington

Just like at quarterback, the Falcons will likely add one or more running backs to the roster. Who they add will give us a better idea of how they view Carter and Washington as RB2s. The anticipation now is that they will add a higher-end option between now and camp.

Wide Receiver:

Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus

Casey Washington, Dylan Drummond, Deven Thompkins

Atlanta’s front-line starters for Week 1 are likely set. London, Dotson, and Zaccheaus are solid options, but the consensus is that the Falcons will add in the draft. That player will break into this rotation, and depending on how quickly he acclimates, could push into the starting lineup.

Tight End:

Kyle Pitts Sr., Charlie Woerner

Austin Hooper

The starters are set here, but Hooper has been added this offseason. He will add valuable depth to this room behind Pitts and Woerner.

Offensive Line:

Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

Storm Norton, Corey Levin, Kyle Hinton, Jack Nelson

Both Norton and McGary are set to return to the team in 2026, and both should slot right back into their starting positions. Jack Nelson and Michael Jerrell will likely be fighting for a roster spot this summer.

Defensive Line:

Brandon Dorlus, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison

Da’Shawn Hand, LaCale London, Chris Williams

The Falcons will likely add one more player to this rotation via the draft. They need an influx of talent to match these veterans, and that will likely come on day two.

Edge:

Jalon Walker, Azeez Ojulari

Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas, Bralen Trice

The status of James Pearce Jr. looms large here. Should they proceed without him on the roster, this is what that would look like.

Linebacker:

Divine Deablo, Christian Harris

Troy Andersen, JD Bertrand, Channing Tindall, Malik Verdon

The Falcons could add one of the talented defenders in this upcoming draft class to compete for starting reps, but Harris is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting job. Andersen is talented enough to make things interesting, but his injury history leaves lingering doubts.

Defensive Backs:

Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts

DeMarcco Hellams

The Falcons opted to roll with three safeties last season, and the recently acquired Sydney Brown could fill a lot of different roles for this team (including nickel). Hellams is a strong special-teams player. The starters, meanwhile, are set.

Cornerback:

A.J. Terrell Jr., Mike Hughes, Sydney Brown*

Darnay Holmes, Billy Bowman Jr.*, C.J. Henderson, Cobee Bryant,

Brown will operate as a box player, but could start the season as a nickel for the injured Bowman. Then, the depth players will go through a camp battle to determine who stays, who goes, and who ends up on the practice squad.

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