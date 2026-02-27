Falcons Hire SEC DC to Fill Important Defensive Assistant Post

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly hired Patrick Toney to take over as their new defensive passing game coordinator, replacing the departed Mike Rutenberg.

Toney, 35, was previously the defensive coordinator for the Ole Miss Rebels, but only served in that role for seven weeks. Before arriving in Oxford, he spent several years coaching at the collegiate level, where he climbed the ranks from FCS to FBS and eventually to the NFL.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

He served as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Florida (2022), but also made stops at Louisiana as defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach, and then at UTSA (2016-17) and Southeastern Louisiana, his alma mater, as a safeties coach (2012-14).

Toney’s lone stop in the NFL ranks came with the Arizona Cardinals from 2023 to 2025, where he served as the defensive backs coach. His unit ranked No. 24 in the NFL in pass defense last season, giving up 230.8 yards per game, and No. 28 in expected points added per play. They also intercepted 10 passes last season.

Rutenberg, 44, was officially hired as the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns on February 20th. He joined the team alongside defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich last offseason after spending four seasons with the New York Jets.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

“He does an amazing job. He's one of the best teachers in this game. He understands the back end at a PhD-plus level. He's a great teacher of it,” Ulbrich said. “He's a huge part of our success back there.”

The Falcons’ defense finished with the No. 14 pass defense in terms of expected points added per pass (-0.08) and No. 13 in passing yards allowed (13) last season, despite eight games without at least one of its starting outside cornerbacks. Atlanta also featured a pair of rookies in that secondary, with Xavier Watts finishing with votes as Defensive Rookie of the Year.