Falcons Legend Tony Gonzalez Reveals Key to Team’s Future Success

Former Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez is a living legend. A first ballot Hall of Fame in 2019 and one of the greatest players at his position of all time, Gonzalez knows a thing or two about success in the NFL.

The Hall-of-Fame tight end revealed that the key to the Falcons’ success hinges on Michael Penix Jr., and he believes that new head coach Kevin Stefanski will be able to get the quarterback “right”.

‘I think Penix is a huge part of that,” Gonzalez said in regards to the Falcons' success moving forward. ‘You have to develop him. He’s got to play better. He was playing Okay. But he’s got to keep taking that step forward, and he’s got to stay healthy.’

Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year and a guy who specializes in the offensive side of the ball. He started his career in Minnesota as an assistant to the head coach in 2006. By 2019, he had become the team’s offensive coordinator, and in 2020, he became the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

He spent six years with the Browns, leading them to two playoff berths during that time, and helping quarterback Joe Flacco revive his career as he won Comeback Player of the Year under Stefanski in 2023. Now he takes over in Atlanta, and Gonzalez believes he can help Penix take that next step.

Another move that the star tight end believes will help Penix is bringing back Kyle Pitts.

‘You know what he [Pitts] can do. You got to get him back. That’s what I would want if I’m a Falcons fan or the Falcons organization. That would be a priority for me to get him back.’ Gonzalez said.

Pitts finished the 2025 season with 88 receptions (10th in the NFL) for 928 yards and five touchdowns. He saw career highs in receptions (by 20) and touchdowns. His 928 yards were the second most of all tight ends in the league this season, trailing only Arizona’s Trey McBride. Pitts was rewarded with a Second Team All-Pro selection this season.

Ultimately, Gonzalez believes that the Falcons’ future will rise or fall with Penix’s development under Stefanski. While roster decisions remain to be made this offseason, Atlanta’s direction for 2026 is clear: the franchise must get its young quarterback on the right track, and the Hall of Famer believes that Kyle Pitts is one piece of that puzzle.

Kevin Stefanski unlocking Michael Penix Jr.’s potential is the key to the Atlanta Falcons future success.

