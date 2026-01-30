Falcons Tab Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham As New General Manager

The Falcons have hired Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham as the franchise’s new GM according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Breer reported Thursday that Cunningham was the favorite throughout the process and the deal is contingent on the contract being worked out.

Atlanta’s move caps a sweeping offseason of change with new coach Kevin Stefanski and president of football Matt Ryan. The Falcons parted with coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot following an 8-9 season and missed the playoffs for the eighth year in a row.

Cunningham spent the past four years in Chicago working alongside Bears GM Ryan Poles. Before that, he served in numerous personnel roles with the Ravens and Eagles from 2008-22. He was an offensive lineman for Virginia from ‘03 to ‘07 before signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent and beginning his front-office career shortly thereafter.

According to NFL.com, the Falcons interviewed five other candidates for the GM opening. Texans assistant GM James Liipfert got a second interview as well as Cunningham. Now, Ryan opts for the former Bears executive to put the Falcons back on track alongside Stefanski who was hired on Jan. 17 after he was fired following six seasons with the Browns.

Ryan returned to the franchise as president of football shortly after the season ended amid the drastic change. In the role, he has a leading voice in the franchise’s decision making, including the search for a new coach and GM. The last domino of that process has now fallen as the new Falcons brass hopes to bring Atlanta back to prominence behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and star running back Bijan Robinson, pending any roster change over the offseason.

