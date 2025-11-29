Falcons QB Michael Penix Back of the Class in CBS Sports 2024 NFL Draft Regrade

The Atlanta Falcons surprised much of the NFL world in April of 2024 when they selected Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft. It's not that Penix himself wasn't worthy of being a first-round selection.

However, it was unprecedented for a team to sign a big-money free agent quarterback, signaling that they were aiming for a serious playoff run, to then use their entire draft on potential replacements for 30-plus year old starters.

The Falcons got virtually no help in 2024 from their draft picks of Penix, and defenders Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus, and Bralen Trice as they deputized veterans (or were injured in the case of Trice).

After a 6-3 start to the 2024 season, the Falcons are 6-13 since. Penix took over as starter with three games to play last year and showed flashes of brilliance. The strong-armed, gun-slinging rookie took a step back in 2025 though, before eventually succumbing to a knee injury.

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson recently regraded the 2024 NFL Draft, and he gave the Falcons' pick of Penix a 'D' after nearly two seasons of evaluation.

'Even though he started just five games as a rookie, Penix ranked third among all quarterbacks in explosive play rate (10.8%)," Wilson wrote of the big-play potential Penix showed in 2024.

"But the concerns that plagued him throughout the draft process -- his inability to stay healthy in college, where he had two ACL surgeries and two more shoulder surgeries -- cropped up again in Week 11, when he suffered another season-ending ACL injury. Even before the injury, Penix Jr. had struggled, completing just 60.2% of his throws in 2025."

Penix's passer rating is 88.5 and his QBR is 56.7, 22nd and 16th in the NFL, respectively. Ironically, both metrics finish ahead of No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, who received an 'A'. from Wilson.

Williams also has 306 yards rushing and three touchdowns, but more importantly, the Bears have a 9-3 record under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. It's amazing what winning can do for the perception of how players are performing.

Penix's grade was one of two D's handed out by Wilson. The other was to the Vikings' No. 10 overall pick of quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury in the preseason and has struggled mightily in 2025.

Only one player finished below Penix and McCarthy: Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson got a D-.

As the Falcons were on the clock in 2024, there were thoughts that they might go all-in on Cousins after signing him to a $100-million guaranteed contract. Wide receiver Rome Odunze was a popular choice. The Bears got an 'A' for him at No. 9 after offering to trade up a spot with the Falcons to select him.

Edge rusher was the most popular selection for Atlanta, with UCLA's Laitu Latu and Alabama's Dallas Turner being the most popular picks in mock drafts. The Colts got a B+ for Latu at No. 15, and the Vikings got a C for Turner at No. 17.

While nothing quarterback has worked out the way the Falcons hoped when they doubled up in 2024, they can expect to get much better grades in 2025. Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are No. 1 and No. 2 in sacks among rookies.

While the Falcons' trade for Pearce cost them what looks to be a top 15 pick in 2026, ask any Falcons fan if they'd trade Pearce for a first-round pick. Pearce looks like a budding star at edge, and young, cost-controlled edge rushers typically garner two first-round picks in a trade.