Falcons Request a Pair of Head Coach Interviews Including Seahawks, Dolphins Coordinators

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly requested a pair of interviews on Monday, less than 24 hours after announcing major organizational overhauls to the franchise.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Atlanta has requested to speak with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for their head coach vacancy.

The Falcons can speak with Weaver right away, pending approval from the Dolphins, but they only have a short window on Kubiak since his team is in the postseason. Since the Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and thus in a bye week, teams are allowed to make requests for interviews. It should be expected that he will get several requests this week.

As a result of the condensed schedule for these coaches, scheduling interviews with teams where there is mutual interest – like Ben Johnson did in 2024 when he was with the Lions – will provide some added clarity on who Kubiak could be interested in.

Kubiak, who is in his first season with the Seahawks, has enjoyed an exceptional season. His offense finished No. 3 in points per game and No. 8 in total yards. Sam Darnold had another fantastic season, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the Seahawks finished atop the NFC at 14-3.

The 38-year-old playcaller has been one of the hottest names in the buildup to the 2026 offseason, and for good reason. Kubiak could be a fantastic option for the franchise to get the most out of Michael Penix Jr. next season, and is rightfully the first call from Falcons brass.

One other thing to keep in mind is that the agency that the Falcons are using for their head coaching search (Sportsology) employs former Texans general manager Rick Smith, who worked with Kubiak’s father, Gary, while they were together in Houston from 2006 to 2013.

Weaver was also requested for an interview by the Falcons on Monday afternoon, and he would be the second-straight coach for the organization that would be defensive-minded.

He is considered to be an up-and-coming coach who turned a solid playing career into a coaching career, climbing the NFL ranks to become a defensive coordinator. The 2025 season marks Weaver's 21st in the NFL, his 14th as a coach after seven as a player.

Miami finished No. 22 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed after finishing fourth in total defense last season, which was the best mark in franchise history since 2010.

Weaver also has stops with the Ravens, Texans, Browns, and Jets, where he coached the defensive line.