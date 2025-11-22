Falcons’ Rookie CB Makes Statement, Lands on PFF All-Rookie Team
The Atlanta Falcons made some serious investments in pass-rushers during the 2025 NFL Draft, but it was an undrafted rookie who raised eyebrows in Week 11.
While highly touted first-round picks like Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have seen immediate playing time for the Atlanta Falcons this year, undrafted rookie cornerback Cobee Bryant earned his first action of the season during Atlanta’s 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers last week.
The Kansas product impressed in his NFL debut, landing on PFF’s Week 11 All-Rookie Team after posting a league-leading 88.8 coverage grade and allowing just two catches for eight yards.
“The undrafted rookie out of Kansas saw his first action on defense in the Falcons’ overtime loss to the Panthers, but was excellent in coverage in his limited snap share. Bryant yielded just two receptions for eight yards, both of which resulted in stops. That was good for an 88.8 PFF coverage grade,” the article wrote.
Once viewed as a low-risk, high-reward signing shortly after the NFL draft, Bryant was once projected to go as high as the second round before an unimpressive performance at the NFL Combine plummeted his stock.
The undrafted rookie earned three consecutive First-Team All-Big 12 selections during his time as a Jayhawk, snagging 13 interceptions and making 128 tackles through 42 combined starts.
During his senior season, he gave up just two touchdowns despite taking 841 snaps in coverage and being targeted 46 times. He also showcased his versatility by contributing as a run-stopper, earning PFF's third-highest run defense grade among all college corners. That year, he made 37 combined tackles while securing a career-high four interceptions.
The Falcons have quietly become one of the league’s better coverage teams, giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards per game this season.
With Dee Alford’s contract expiring after the year, Bryant’s progress could put him in a position to slide into the nickel role if the Falcons don’t choose to retain Alford.
Walker also earned a spot on the Week 11 All-Rookie team after totaling four tackles and two pressures against Carolina.
“The Falcons’ top draft choice had another encouraging outing in their overtime loss to the Panthers, particularly in run defense — where he registered a 74.8 grade. In Week 11, 25% of his run-defense snaps received a positive grade, including a stop,” PFF’s Jim Wyman wrote. “As a pass rusher, Walker only recorded two pressures to go along with an additional pass-rush win, though one of those resulted in Bryce Young hitting the turf.”