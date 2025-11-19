Falcons’ Rookie Cobee Bryant Makes Impact in Limited NFL Debut
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons fell to the Carolina Panthers in another frustrating finish in Week 11, but Sunday was also a first look at one popular training camp rookie.
Undrafted free agent Cobee Bryant made his NFL debut on Sunday after Mike Hughes missed his second straight game due to injury and Dee Alford works his way back from a concussion. The Falcons’ practice squad player was called up on Saturday and played alongside Natrone Brooks against the Panthers.
Bryant played just 11 snaps on defense in this game, but largely performed well when his number was called. He finished the game with one tackle and he allowed catches on both of his targets for eight yards, but he made some plays in big spots for the defense.
“He was able to go out there and really have [an impact],” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “The thing that's most noticeable is probably the big time third down stand up. He's covering the tight end man to man, and then got us to that fourth and one, which Kaden Elliss made the great play on for us. He actually made a play down, backed up on another third down. He was able to make a tackle, get off the grass.”
On this play that Morris is referring to, Bryant was lined up in the slot and was able to make a strong tackle. He stood up Ja’Tavion Sanders on third-down, a player who outweighs him by almost 75 pounds. The Panthers would go for it on fourth-down and fail to convert.
It’s hard to overreact to just a handful of snaps, but fans were excited to see what he was capable of bringing this secondary. The staff seemed to be pleased with what he was able to do.
“I saw a lot of good things from Cobee,” Morris said. “A lot of growth, a lot of development from that young man.”
The rookie admitted to feeling a few nerves ahead of his NFL debut, but the football was just that after the ball was snapped. That moment was a long time coming for him.
“I want to be the guy that’s not scared of anything,” Bryant said. “My process has been going since after the draft. Just getting to learn things. When I went undrafted, it's like another grind. Like, starting back over from the beginning, and just grinding.”
As an undrafted free agent, the path to playing time will be difficult for Bryant. He is still adjusting to life in the NFL and the overall speed of the game, but he will have to do so without the benefit of draft pedigree behind him.
A mark in Bryant’s favor was that he was also able to some snaps on special teams, where he contributed as a gunner for the Falcons. That sort of versatility could help him find a home on the 53-man roster.
Sunday was a big opportunity, and it seems like he was able to take advantage of it.
Brooks, on the other hand, seemed to struggle.
The veteran took the vast majority of defensive snaps (69, or 86%), and Bryce Young went after him a good bit in this game. The Panthers’ quarterback completed seven of his 10 targets on Brooks for 148 yards, a touchdown, and a quarterback rating of 145.8.
It remains to be seen how much longer Hughes and Alford will be on the shelf, but the Falcons have also used Keith Taylor in this reserve role, and they could again if the need arises.
Despite his limited action, Bryant showed that he could also put his name in that mix.